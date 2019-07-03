Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 50 markets, announced Wednesday that Quad-City Times Advertising Director Janet Johnson has been named publisher of Globe-Gazette in Mason City, Iowa; the Summit-Tribune in Forest City, and Britt, Iowa; and the Mitchell County Courier in Osage, Iowa.
The appointment is effective August 5.
“Janet has proven herself to be a talented advertising leader since joining Lee in 2012,” said Lee Vice President and Group Publisher Chris White. “I’m confident she will have great success in this new, expanded role.”
Johnson was named advertising director of The Quad-City Times in 2017 and also oversees advertising of the Dispatch-Argus in Moline, Illinois, and the Muscatine Journal in Muscatine, Iowa.
She began her newspaper career with The Holland Sentinel in Holland, Michigan, and was promoted to advertising director in 2009. She was advertising director of the Casper Star-Tribune from 2012 until 2017.
"I am thrilled and humbled to lead the talented employees of our publications in Northern Iowa,” Johnson said. “I look forward to developing partnerships with business owners as well as getting involved with my new community."
Johnson has served on the advisory boards of the Davenport Salvation Army and the Scott County YMCA. She also has served with Habitat for Humanity and the United Way. She is a graduate of Central Michigan University.
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 300 weekly and specialty publications serving 50 markets in 20 states.
Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average circulation of 0.7 million daily and 1.0 million Sunday, and are estimated to reach almost three million readers in print alone. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; Billings, MT; Bloomington, IL; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.