Letter: Thank you, teachers

I am a senior at Assumption High School, and the senior class has lost a lot of memorable opportunities due to the coronavirus. Throughout Davenport and Bettendorf, Assumption is the only school that has stayed entirely in-person starting in August. Although some students wish for the ease of online school to return, being face to face with teachers and friends is truly a blessing. Every day, attending school has given students the opportunities they lost while in quarantine during the last quarter of the 2020 school year.

I want to thank Assumption and other Quad City school teachers for adapting quickly and supporting their students through the dramatic changes in the last year. Many teachers put in extra time to plan lessons that are learnable during online school, while many other teachers are getting used to teaching with extra precautions when teaching in person.

Many Assumption teachers have had to learn and adapt to teaching with masks, not participating in hands-on learning, and have had to learn how to help their students enjoy their time in the social-distanced classrooms. My fellow students and I have seen the hard work teachers have put into giving us the chance to go to sports games, dances, and see our friends every day. Teachers of Assumption, thank you for coming to school every day prepared to change your teaching methods and make the school a pleasant place to be.