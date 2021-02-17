Letter: Thanks to two presidents

As Monday was President's Day, I would like to acknowledge two excellent presidents and their actions.

The first is President Trump and his work in getting a vaccine so quickly to market. While he was hindered for all four years by the Democrats and fake news, he still came through in getting materials and the drug companies to fast track development of the vaccine to combat the China virus. I have never seen appreciation or thanks for President Trump ever published in the media and that is a shame. So, I want to say, "Thank you, President Trump."

The other president I wish to thank and acknowledge is President Reagan and his strong efforts to combat Communism and bring down the Berlin Wall. He visited Berlin to publicly announce to the Russian leadership, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall." The wall definitely hindered freedom and the Russians were afraid of freedom.

To bring Reagan's comment up-to-date, I would like to paraphrase it, "Nancy Pelosi, bring down your wall." Are the Democrats afraid of freedom?

God bless all presidents that have worked to truly keep American values strong. Amen.

William M. Grothus

Bettendorf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0