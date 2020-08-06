Liquidation sales continue for Gordmans, Pier 1 in Davenport

When Gordmans reopened its doors in Davenport this summer after temporarily closing for COVID-19, it was with liquidation sales that continue.

The national retailer filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and, without a buyer, is now going through discount sales with its end in sight.

Shoppers could be seen wearing face coverings before entering the store, 3680 Elmore Ave., on Thursday. Various brightly-colored signs displayed discount sales and the store closing.

Earlier this year, the Davenport location survived a round of closures that claimed the Moline store.

Stage Stores, the parent company of Gordmans, acquired select assets of the store in a bankruptcy auction in April 2017. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May as a way to restructure itself, but no buyers were found while the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact the market, a news release said.

When stores reopened in mid-July, they did so with discounts of up to 60% off original ticketed prices at Stage Stores, including Gordmans, Bealls, Goody's, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage.

Liquidation sales also continue at Pier 1 Imports, which also went through bankruptcy earlier this year and was not able to find a buyer. It also only reopened to have its liquidation sales.

