A new way of shopping has made its way to the Quad-Cities.

The Attic is a discount retail chain created by business partners Chris Judge and Joe Schulte. They buy pallets of items with damaged packaging and resell the inventory in their stores on Brady Street in Davenport and on 18th Street in Rock Island.

Recently, they opened a third store at 3883 Elmore in Davenport, next to Sam's Club. The new location is a "bin store," meaning items are unsorted and placed into large yellow bins. On Saturdays, each item is $10; on Sundays all items are $7; and the price decreases throughout the week.

"We don't go through anything. It's all there," Schulte said. "At our our stores, we have to price it, and we usually give anywhere between 30% to 40% off retail prices. At the bin store, you can get things dirt cheap."

Items in the bins can range from phone chargers to camping chairs to home goods, such as vases and candles. No matter their original retail value, all items in the bins are sold at the same price, depending on the day.

The pricing and hours are as follows:

Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: $10

Sunday, 12-4 p.m.: $7

Monday: Closed

Tuesday, 12-4 p.m.: $5

Wednesday, 12-7 p.m.: $3

Thursday, 12-7 p.m.: $1

Friday, 12-7 p.m.: Restock

When The Attic first opened three years ago, it was out of necessity, Schulte said.

"We started out selling on Amazon about five or six years ago, but what happened is you get returns," he said.

Before long, his basement and attic were filled. Schulte and Judge thought about garages sales before committing to retail space. When COVID hit, they both went through job changes and decided to take a leap of faith and open their first store in January 2021.

In addition to Amazon, they buy items from Target, Walgreens and Walmart liquidators, to name a few. Items are new in the box but have damage to the packaging, Schulte said. They receive new shipments regularly, but do not always know what they are getting.

"Ninety-five percent of our stuff is brand new," he said.

In addition to pallets, they buy bigger items, such as refrigerators, TVs and some furniture. These items are sold in all three stores with prices as marked, Schulte said.

The big moneymakers, though, are the products found in the pallets. The concept of reselling "damaged" inventory worked so well at the Brady Street and Rock Island stores, the owners started getting more inventory than they could keep up with.

So, they set out a few boxes and told customers each item was $1. Before long, customers were clamoring for more boxes to open and rifle through.

"It was a big mess, but customers loved it," he said. "That was kind of our first bin sale without the bins."

After more research, he discovered there were multiple bin stores across the state, including in Iowa City and Waterloo. Many people travel to the stores, knowing they can get high-end items for cheap on the first day, he said.

The new Elmore location officially opened Saturday. As it was the day before Easter, he said, it was not as busy as expected, but the good news is that inventory still is available as prices decline through the week.

"There's things in these bins that are worth $30, $40, $100 still," Schulte said.