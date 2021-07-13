A kaleidoscope of colors: New Davenport art gallery and shop showcases family of artwork

The shop is the realization of a dream, Tom Chouteau said. Tom and his son, Matthew Chouteau, opened the shop together and both have art in the space, along with Matthew's mother.

"He's (Tom) been wanting a storefront for decades. He's had exhibits in museums and things like that ... but having our own space to display our work was definitely a goal," Matthew said. "It's a goal of most artists."

While Tom's interests have skewed towards the ever-shifting colors and shapes of kaleidoscopes, Matthew was drawn to printmaking, the art of creating a template and using ink to transfer it to a surface. His prints are on display on panels attached to a wall, for people to flip through.

Both father and son grew up surrounded by art. Tom's parents both drew and helped with art projects he and his seven sisters worked on. Even his brothers-in-law had an interest in art, though not everyone in the family pursued it as a career.

Matthew said art came naturally to him, as a third-generation artist. He helped his father build kaleidoscopes when he was younger, and has always had encouragement from all sides to pursue his passions.