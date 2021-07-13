A kaleidoscope of colors: New Davenport art gallery and shop showcases family of artwork

It's hard to miss the Kaleidoscope Works Art Gallery & Gifts bus when driving past the Village of East Davenport on River Drive. The multicolored school bus proudly sits in the public parking lot, prompting long looks and lingering questions.
The inside of the bus, however, blows the exterior out of the water. Instead of walking up the steps to see seats and a walkway, the bus has been turned into a miniature hall of mirrors, with fun lights and kaleidoscopes placed throughout.
Tom Chouteau bought the bus for a penny from MidCoast Fine Arts 15 years ago and remodeled it as an educational and entertaining experience. He's able to show off his kaleidoscope art and a new art gallery and shop he has opened with his son, Matthew Chouteau.
"The bus is kind of a billboard and a functional kaleidoscope," Matthew said.
Kaleidoscope Works Art Gallery & Gifts, 2302 11th St. Suite 3, opened in April, is filled with art of all kinds and gifts for children and adults alike.
While the space is small, it's packed full. Stained glass windows, paintings, prints and other signs take up every inch of space on the walls. Knick-knacks, handheld kaleidoscopes and framed art sit on shelves and tables.
Three large kaleidoscopes rest on the floor, waiting for visitors to step up and look inside.
The shop is the realization of a dream, Tom Chouteau said. Tom and his son, Matthew Chouteau, opened the shop together and both have art in the space, along with Matthew's mother.
"He's (Tom) been wanting a storefront for decades. He's had exhibits in museums and things like that ... but having our own space to display our work was definitely a goal," Matthew said. "It's a goal of most artists."
While Tom's interests have skewed towards the ever-shifting colors and shapes of kaleidoscopes, Matthew was drawn to printmaking, the art of creating a template and using ink to transfer it to a surface. His prints are on display on panels attached to a wall, for people to flip through.
Both father and son grew up surrounded by art. Tom's parents both drew and helped with art projects he and his seven sisters worked on. Even his brothers-in-law had an interest in art, though not everyone in the family pursued it as a career.
Matthew said art came naturally to him, as a third-generation artist. He helped his father build kaleidoscopes when he was younger, and has always had encouragement from all sides to pursue his passions.
While the end product of printmaking — especially the reduction woodcut prints — and kaleidoscope building are vastly different, the deliberate decision-making and visualization of the end result connect the two art forms.
Tom said he and Matthew are similar in many ways as well, both tending to be spontaneous and inspired by daily happenings and everyday objects.
Working with Matthew to open the shop has been like becoming a father for the second time, he said. They eventually want to expand into a larger space, but for now they're working together to show people the family business.
"It (the shop) is a way that my son can teach me, as well as me teach him — something you don't always get the chance to do," Tom said.