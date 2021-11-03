'A little Napa in the Midwest': A vineyard has been quietly growing in Milan

As the vines grew, the men studied grapes, vineyards and wine. They took online classes, reached out to other growers and read every book they could find.

They also renovated the 12,000-square-foot restaurant, dramatically altering the flow as they became more familiar with it and could better anticipate their needs.

"We also started in 2017 to blend and bottle," the younger Larsen said. "We haven't officially sold wine, but we've been experimenting with 1,000 to 3,000 bottles a year.

"We knew some of the challenges we would run into with our grapes, so we've been experimenting. It all starts with a great grape, so a lot of effort has been focused on the vineyard."

The science of wine making follows prime harvest times, and weather conditions greatly impact a grape's flavor. For instance, Larsen said, a lot of rain causes the sugars to drop in the grapes, which also reduces the alcohol.

"The acidity is better if you pick early in the day, too," he said. "Harvest time is mid-August to mid-September, and that's a full family affair. It takes us two to three weeks to pick and press the grapes."