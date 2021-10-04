'A perfect storm for women': Women more likely to experience burnout in the workplace due to gender expectations

During the pandemic, LaDrina Wilson suddenly needed to be a mom, educator, and a leader in higher education simultaneously from her family’s home.
“If my kid couldn't figure out a math problem, it didn't matter if I was in a Zoom meeting with my staff, they'd come up to me and they might be crying,” Wilson said. “Or they might want Cheetos while I'm in the middle of facilitating the meeting. It was this imbalance that created angst.”
Wilson, who then served as vice president of student services at Black Hawk College, said the new demands on her family and work life pushed her to carve out time for herself amidst a full household. During these moments, she developed Iman Consulting, a firm that offers diversity, equity, and inclusion training for organizations.
“I wasn't out and about doing some of the things that you typically would do to socialize and decompress,” Wilson said. “That's kind of what the birth of Iman was; it was my way of making time for myself in a meaningful way.”
Emerging from the pandemic, it is now Wilson’s full-time job. Wilson is just one of many women who left their job over the past year due to strenuous demands on female employees inside and outside of work during the pandemic, according to research from McKinsey & Company and workplace experts.
The gap in burnout — a loss of enthusiasm and increased exhaustion from what a person does on a daily basis — between men and women has almost doubled over the past year. It is continuing to grow through the pandemic, according to McKinsey.
Like Wilson, most women carry the majority of the mental load of a family, meaning they are primarily responsible for scheduling doctor's appointments and arranging childcare, according to Steve Kopp, Ph.D., a psychologist at Genesis Psychology Associates. During the pandemic, with remote schooling and closures of childcare, women were asked to choose between their work and familial roles.
“It's a bit of a perfect storm for women,” Kopp said. “Since the '70s, and some call it the second shift, women went into the workforce, but they didn't give up their primary roles as parents.”
According to McKinsey, a lack of female representation in the workplace is also contributing to increased rates of female employee burnout. Female managers and leaders are more likely to help their teams manage burnout compared to men. But when women are in leadership positions, they are more likely to experience burnout due to resistance from sexist employees. One in three women considered leaving the workforce this year, with high employee turnover rates suggesting that many are following through on exiting the labor market.
Burnout is likely to be more severe for female employees of color, according to McKinsey, due to their struggle of sometimes being “onlys on two dimensions,” meaning they are the only woman and person of color in the room.
Tracey Singleton, director of Empower Network, a Black business organization, said when she has worked in predominantly white workplaces, she was frequently the only person of color in a room. As a result, she fielded more questions about race, was responsible for educating her colleagues, and experienced microaggressions.
“That leads to the burnout,” Singleton said. “I now work for a Black-founded, Black-led organization, so I don't have those issues anymore. I can be who I am, I can say what I want to say and I deal with what we deal with, but you have a lot of people that just aren't as fortunate to be in that position but still have to make a living.”
To mitigate the burnout of employees, companies need to adopt policies to support their workers, especially female employees and employees of color, according to Becky David, founder of Black Pearl Consulting, which works with organizations and businesses on their leadership and management skills. For example, increased flexibility of work hours and working from home has proven effective in mitigating burnout and improving employee-employer relationships, according to David.
To support its employees during the pandemic, Hy-Vee rolled out free access to “Care.com, as well as WeeCare to our employees, which provides eligible employees access to find affordable in-home child care options,” said Dawn Buzynski, director of strategic communications for Hy-Vee. Hy-Vee stores also work directly with employees to build more flexible schedules by allowing them to choose the days and hours they want to work.
Even if companies don’t have support in place for their employees, there are still things workers can do to mitigate the level of burnout, according to David and Kopp. Making good lifestyle choices is just a part of the solution. For example, having hobbies outside of work that “reinvigorates” you is essential and saying no to additional tasks at work when possible helps uphold boundaries.
To reinforce boundaries, David said women should be clear about their values and ignore conflicting societal gender expectations. Mothers, and women in general, need to make sure they take care of themselves, so they can be there to support others. She encourages people to not focus on the “myth” of a work-life balance.
“This idea that we can have an equal amount of work and the equal amount of leisure, and an equal amount of travel and all those things that's just not how it works,” David said. “When we think of work-life balance, what we're talking about is making sure that over a period of time we get what we need.”