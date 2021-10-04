'A perfect storm for women': Women more likely to experience burnout in the workplace due to gender expectations

During the pandemic, LaDrina Wilson suddenly needed to be a mom, educator, and a leader in higher education simultaneously from her family’s home.

“If my kid couldn't figure out a math problem, it didn't matter if I was in a Zoom meeting with my staff, they'd come up to me and they might be crying,” Wilson said. “Or they might want Cheetos while I'm in the middle of facilitating the meeting. It was this imbalance that created angst.”

Wilson, who then served as vice president of student services at Black Hawk College, said the new demands on her family and work life pushed her to carve out time for herself amidst a full household. During these moments, she developed Iman Consulting, a firm that offers diversity, equity, and inclusion training for organizations.

“I wasn't out and about doing some of the things that you typically would do to socialize and decompress,” Wilson said. “That's kind of what the birth of Iman was; it was my way of making time for myself in a meaningful way.”

Emerging from the pandemic, it is now Wilson’s full-time job. Wilson is just one of many women who left their job over the past year due to strenuous demands on female employees inside and outside of work during the pandemic, according to research from McKinsey & Company and workplace experts.