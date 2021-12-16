Alden Capital sues Lee Enterprises in an attempt to further hostile takeover

Alden is asking for the names of its three nominees to Lee’s board to be listed on the proxy statement delivered to the shareholders before Lee's annual meeting. Three of eight seats are up for election this year, which makes Lee a staggered board.

“Staggered boards are usually used by companies to prevent acquisitions because not all board seats are up for election every other year,” Bhussar said. “So, for example, if Alden needs to get seats on the board, and get a majority seat on the board, they will have to wait multiple years in order to nominate their candidates and then make decisions to accept the acquisition.”

If the court sides with Alden, and its candidates do appear on the proxy statement, it is still up to the shareholders to decide if they will replace the existing board members. If Alden gains three seats, Lee still has majority control of the board, making it unlikely the poison pill will be repealed. The shareholders vote on board members at the 2022 annual meeting. No date has been set, but it's typically held in late February.

However, if Alden’s candidates are elected to the board, it would likely signal another push for more Alden-backed candidates at the following year’s election, according to Bhussar.