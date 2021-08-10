ALM Positioners introduces new president and CEO

ALM Positioners introduced Pat Pollock as the company’s new president and CEO on Aug. 2, according to an Aug. 10 press release.

The Rock Island based manufacturing ergonomics company chose Pollock based on his more than 35 years of experience in the manufacturing industry and his high-performance leadership style.

“ALM is committed to helping ‘position’ our customers for success, and I'm proud to be part of that effort,” Pollock said in the release.

ALM is hoping that Pollock’s experience in global strategy and investment analysis will develop opportunities for growth within the company, which increases operations' productivity, profits, safety and ergonomics. It was founded by Douglas Grunnet with the goal of "redefining how manufacturers assemble and weld by working faster, better and safer than with standard material handling equipment," according to the release.

Pollock is replacing Mark Ross, who will remain as CFO and move into a board position but will step down as CEO.

“I'm very excited to be joining a team with limitless energy and unlimited opportunities,” Pollock said.

