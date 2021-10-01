 Skip to main content
Alter Logistics starts expansion project in Minnesota
topical alert
BIZ BYTES

Alter Logistics

Alter Logistics Company, based in Bettendorf, and Alter River Terminal, St Paul, have started construction of a $24 million expansion at a St. Paul facility.

The project includes a new 40,000-ton fertilizer warehouse, stormwater retention installation and extensive rail track expansion.

Alter’s current tenant, ADM Fertilizer based out of Minneapolis, MN will use the warehouse under a long-term contract.

The project is expected to be complete in 2022.

