Alter Logistics starts expansion project in Minnesota

Alter Logistics Company, based in Bettendorf, and Alter River Terminal, St Paul, have started construction of a $24 million expansion at a St. Paul facility.
The project includes a new 40,000-ton fertilizer warehouse, stormwater retention installation and extensive rail track expansion.
Alter’s current tenant, ADM Fertilizer based out of Minneapolis, MN will use the warehouse under a long-term contract.
The project is expected to be complete in 2022.
