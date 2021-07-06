Amazon bringing 1,000 jobs to Davenport? City to announce major economic project

The city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce will announce a major economic development project at a press conference Wednesday, according to a city media advisory.

It is widely expected that officials will announce plans for an Amazon fulfillment center north of Interstate 80 and west of the Davenport Municipal Airport.

Davenport city officials approved the development agreement with Seefried Industrial Properties in May, which describes itself on its website as "a longtime Amazon development and project management partner."

City officials have been tight-lipped about the unnamed company looking to bring those jobs. City officials, Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation and Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, have declined to name the company behind the deal, citing a non-disclosure agreement.