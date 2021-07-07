Amazon will invest $250 million in Davenport fulfillment center, city officials say. About 1,000 people will work there, with starting wages at $16 an hour

Amazon added 500,000 employees in 2020, including 1,500 in Iowa, bringing its global workforce to nearly 1.3 million by the end of 2020, according to its most recent financial report.

The company has quickly scaled up its physical presence and operations in Iowa, with The Des Moines Register reporting Amazon is also building a warehouse in Council Bluffs like the one announced in Davenport, making it one of at least seven Amazon sites under construction or operation in Iowa since work began on the company's first facilities in the state in 2019.

"We are excited to continue our investment in the state of Iowa," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin Polochak said in a statement Wednesday. "The site will help us continue to serve customers with great delivery options."

Rumler said the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce was first approached about Amazon in Davenport in November of 2020, when the chamber was contacted by a site-selection firm.

Rumler said Amazon chose the Quad-Cities for its central Midwest location; easy access to customers and distribution notworks via Interstates 80, 74 and 88; the availability of a large, shovel-ready site; and access to a laborshed of 743,000 individuals, including a pipeline of workers with the skill sets needed for their operation.