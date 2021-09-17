 Skip to main content
American Cruise Lines newest vessel to dock in Davenport Sunday
American Cruise Lines newest vessel to dock in Davenport Sunday

American Melody, the newest vessel in the American Cruise Lines fleet, will make a stop in Davenport on Sunday.

Davenport officials plan to celebrate the ship's maiden voyage with a band and a presentation at 9:15 a.m. at River Heritage Park, River Drive, Davenport. The vessel is scheduled to arrive at 8:30 a.m.

Mayor Matson will present books about Davenport to the vessel’s captain for its library.

American Melody is the newest modern riverboat in the country, according to American Cruise Lines. It is sailing a 22 day cruise along the Mississippi River, from St. Paul, Minn., to Natchez, Miss.

During this year, the 175-passenger vessel will also operate eight-day upper Mississippi River cruises between St. Paul and St. Louis, and eight-day lower Mississippi River cruises from St. Louis to New Orleans.

