Apartments planned for downtown Davenport bank drive-thru

A Quad-City developer is planning a 120-unit apartment building downtown Davenport in place of a former Wells Fargo bank drive-thru.

It's one building in an incoming surge of conversion of downtown properties into apartments. This one is particularly high profile, given its location just south of the downtown public library at 4th and Main streets.

The developer plans to build a four-story, 120-unit apartment building at an estimated cost of $9 million, according to an application submitted to the City of Davenport.

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus will have more on this story.

According to a report by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, 96.4% of downtown apartment are occupied, a bounce-back of six percentage points from the 2019 flood. City-wide, 97.2% of Davenport apartments are occupied. Affordable and rent-assisted housing units have even higher occupancy rates.

According to the Partnership, between 2020 and 2026, 200 units have been built, are under construction, or are planned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.