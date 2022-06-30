Bayside Bistro closes Davenport East Village location

After four years serving po' boys and other fare in the East Village of Davenport, Bayside Bistro abruptly closed its Davenport location this week.

Co-owner Darryl Howlett said they didn't intend to close Bayside's location on Christie Street, but declined to comment further.

"It was not our intention to leave the Village of east Davenport or leave that space," Howlett said. "But we do understand we were outgrowing it."

The restaurant owners leased the space from Andrew Wold, Investments. Messages left for Wold were not immediately returned Thursday.

Darryl and LaTisha Howlett opened the location at 1105 Christie St., Davenport, their first restaurant, in 2018. In November, they opened a second, larger, location at 2704 18th Ave., Rock Island. The building, which the Howletts own, has a 135-person seating capacity, bigger than the Davenport building's roughly 80-person capacity with outdoor seating.

"This was our first one, so it's like your baby. You grow it. You put special kind of love in it. At the same time, it was time to get out of that space because we've grown," Howlett said.

Howlett said operations will continue as normal at the Rock Island location, and customers can still get smoothies and select food items at the John Deere Classic and at the Freight House Farmer's Market.

And he said, they aren't done in Iowa — Bayside Bistro is looking for another location in the Iowa Quad-Cities, with the goal of opening another location sometime mid-next year.

The Howletts posted on the Bayside Bistro Facebook page announcing the closure earlier this week, writing: "It is with some sadness, but also with hope looking towards the future, that we're announcing the closure of our Village of East Davenport location effective immediately."

Since posting the restaurant's closure, Darryl Howlett said they've received an outpouring of support and questions.

"People have been reaching out. They want to make sure we're OK," Darryl Howlett said. "We're good. I look at it this way, you've got to prune that tree to grow further, grow more. We're just looking at it as a pruning process."

He added about the Rock Island location, which used to be a Godfather's Pizza and several family-owned restaurants: "the city of Rock Island and its residents have embraced us even more than we imagined."

Although the restaurant, like many in the Quad-Cities area, has faced challenges because of inflation raising the price of food, difficulty finding employees, and supply chain disruptions, Darryl Howlett said those factors didn't close the Davenport location.

"If we can survive the pandemic, if we can survive the flood, and survive the coldest winter. If we could survive all of this, you know we could survive anything," Howlett said. "… It's going to work out for us. We will survive and move on."

