Bettendorf's rent prices the highest in the Quad-Cities

Otavio Bartalotti, who studies economic mobility at Iowa State University, said although, in theory, vouchers enable families to move to wealthier areas with increased access to resources, it typically doesn’t work out that way.

“A lot of times those vouchers are not accepted by the landlords and make people jump through too many hoops to be able to use vouchers in higher-rent areas,” Bartalotti said.

Even if residents are able to get off of lengthy waiting lists and receive vouchers, there is a ceiling rent set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development for voucher recipients. If there aren’t enough workforce lower-cost apartments in a city, it prevents them from moving into the community with their voucher.

“You have to have the units,” Rongerude said. “If you don't have the units, it doesn't do you any good.”

A lack of available affordable units in wealthier areas is one reason why voucher recipients are forced to stay in areas considered poor already, according to Bartalotti, which negates the impact of the vouchers. If there are affordable units in the area, it is most likely that non-voucher recipients will have access to rent them because of a landlord’s discretion and scarcity of affordable housing.