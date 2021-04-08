Bigger, more advanced and more fuel efficient: John Deere rolls out new combine series

John Deere and union officials heralded the prospect for continued job growth in the Quad-Cities as they provided a tour and up-close look of the company's new X9 combines being built in East Moline.

"When you think all of the investment inside this factory to unlock the potential for job growth as we go out there and we gain market share, really, it puts an exclamation point around the importance of Harvester Works to John Deere and also to the community," said Jim Leach, factory manager.

Because the combines are bigger, with more technology and increased fuel efficiency, farmers can cut a field faster and harvest more grain per hour, specifically in tough, high-yielding, wet conditions, Leach said.

"What we've seen over the years is farmers need economies of scale," he said. "They need additional acres under production to help cover the input costs so when they go to the elevator they can really maximize their profit. And a machine like this, its ability to harvest more grain in less time and do it much more efficiently and smarter really can add to the bottom line for our customers."

The new model year 2022 combines deliver an average of 45% more harvesting capacity across all crops, while using 20% less fuel, according to the company.