Bigger, more advanced and more fuel efficient: John Deere rolls out new combine series

John Deere and union officials heralded the prospect for continued job growth in the Quad-Cities as they provided a tour and up-close look of the company's new X9 combines being built in East Moline.
"When you think all of the investment inside this factory to unlock the potential for job growth as we go out there and we gain market share, really, it puts an exclamation point around the importance of Harvester Works to John Deere and also to the community," said Jim Leach, factory manager.
Because the combines are bigger, with more technology and increased fuel efficiency, farmers can cut a field faster and harvest more grain per hour, specifically in tough, high-yielding, wet conditions, Leach said.
"What we've seen over the years is farmers need economies of scale," he said. "They need additional acres under production to help cover the input costs so when they go to the elevator they can really maximize their profit. And a machine like this, its ability to harvest more grain in less time and do it much more efficiently and smarter really can add to the bottom line for our customers."
The new model year 2022 combines deliver an average of 45% more harvesting capacity across all crops, while using 20% less fuel, according to the company.
The X9 1100 can harvest up to 30 acres of wheat and 7,200 bushels an hour in high-yielding corn — enough to fill seven semi-trailer trucks an hour.
The new series also features a full suite of on-board technology and enhanced LED lighting systems "so farmers can be in the field longer," Leach said.
Both models come with JDLink, which enables machine-to-machine communication and makes it easy for the owner and operator to send field and agronomic data to and from the machine, as well as share machine performance information, Leach said.
"There's more sensors, more integration of cameras ... and machine learning," Leach said. "We've had, essentially, smart combines for several years that are connected to the cloud. This one takes connectivity to a new level. It will make adjustments on the fly ... to help the farmer be more predictive and more productive in the field so they don't throw grain out the back and they can maximize their harvest potential."
Available for purchase in the fall, the combine alone is listed at $803,781 and the HDX header adds another $128,745.
"It will pretty much drive itself and automatically adjusts to harvesting conditions," said David Thompson, president of the United Auto Workers Local 865.
"We're excited by the opportunities," Thompson said. "We continue to see our employment numbers go up here in the facility, and that's all promising looking forward to the future. We hope that this combine will gain a larger market share going forward and build job security and a much brighter future for our members."
Thompson estimates about 200 new factory positions have been added with the unveiling of the new combine series, including transfers from other John Deere branches and ongoing hiring.
He said Harvester Works employed about 1,500 salaried positions and 1,100 to 1,200 hourly employees.
The addition of new jobs, Thompson said, "will have a residual effect" throughout the Quad-Cities region, "from the service economy as well as parts suppliers and small mom-and-pop shops."
"I'm very optimistic about what it will do for the community," Thompson said. "It indicates a huge investment in our facility and our workforce and our membership. The long-term goal is to maintain employment for members and also employment prospects for our community as well.
"Deere making this investment in our facility and our workforce bodes well and speaks well for the Quad-Cities in general," he said. "If I'm a high-school-aged kid, get into those technical programs (and skilled trades), because there are jobs available and they're good-paying jobs."
John Deere assembler Linda Baker called the new combines "monstrous," requiring more work.
"But it's just a great feeling being involved" in the new line, said Baker, a 17-year John Deere employee.