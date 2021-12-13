Birdies for Charity raised more than $12 million for Quad-Cities in 2021

The 50th John Deere Classic raised more than $12 million for charity during the first tournament since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament's Birdies for Charity program raised $12,568,038 this past cycle, it was announced Monday at the John Deere Pavilion.
Birdies for Charity benefits 470 charities, which also received an 8% bonus from Deere. The donation was $350,000 greater than 2020, when the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.
Micaela Booth, director for Birdies for Charity, said they were excited to bring the tournament back after the cancellation last year, even with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
“It did look different than a typical year,” Booth said. “This total number, like last year, shows time and time again how generous the Quad-Cities community is and how they really rally behind the tournament, the mission that we have, and all of the local and regional charities that participate.”
This year’s donation is the third largest in tournament history, according to a Dec. 13 news release. Over the past 50 years, the tournament has raised $145.66 million. The tournament is No. 1 in per capita contributions on the PGA Tour.
Clair Peterson, executive director of the tournament, said Deere was able to increase its matching bonus this year by three percentage points with the return of tournament income.
“That's a big difference when you know that John Deere is paying all the administrative costs,” Peterson said. “We've heard from a lot of charities ‘Oh my gosh, such a piece of good news, it’s such a blessing that we were able to get this extra money. We weren't expecting it. We needed it this year more than ever.’”
Peterson said all beneficiaries are classified as 501(c)(3)s that serve the Quad-Cities community. With the economic recession caused by the pandemic impacting many individuals in the Quad-Cities, Peterson and Booth agreed that the donations were essential to the continued revitalization of the community.
“The past two years has shown that the community knows that the charities need these funds now, more than ever, with the different hurdles that everyone has had the past couple of years,” Booth said.
Outside the donations, the tournament has a $50 million impact on the Quad-Cities, according to Peterson. While other cities have lost major events, protecting the health of John Deere and the tournament has helped to keep it here in the Quad-Cities, according to Peterson, and is essential to retain the event moving forward.
“There's only 46 of these (PGA Tour events) in the world, and one of them's here,” Peterson said. “We always try to remind ourselves never to take that for granted.”
In the contest for the donors, Tom and Melinda Doyle of Bettendorf won a two-year lease on a Lexus by guessing the number of birdies made in the 2021 tournament. The lease was provided by Smart Lexus of Quad Cities in Davenport which annually supplies the tournament contestants with vehicles.
Looking towards next year, Booth said plans to increase the donations are already underway.
“We like to say that our goal is $1 more,” Booth said. “We want to keep growing and keep doing the best that we can.”
