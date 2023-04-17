WEST DES MOINES — Bettendorf native Jamie Harrison has been named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame. Harrison, group vice president of Hy-Vee’s IT retail technology department, was named Hy-Vee’s Group Vice President of the Year for 2022.

Hy-Vee Senior Vice President and Chief Data Officer Travis Hoover noted Harrison’s leadership in rolling out the company’s new GK point-of-sale system across the company as a key reason for him being named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame.

“Jamie’s ability to keep his eyes on the GK prize has not come without challenges,” Hoover said in a news release last week. “He has pushed our teams as well as our vendor partners to ensure our customers have a great checkout experience.”

Harrison’s career with Hy-Vee began in 1994 at the Bettendorf Hy-Vee as a part-time courtesy clerk. In 1998, he moved to the Lincoln Center Hy-Vee in Ames as a second assistant manager and service manager. Harrison transferred to Hy-Vee’s corporate office in 2000, joining the information technology department. He was promoted to director of point of sale in 2009 and was named assistant vice president of point of sale in 2018. In 2022, Harrison was promoted to his current role as group vice president of Hy-Vee’s IT retail technology department.

Harrison is a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School and Iowa State University.