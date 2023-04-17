Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream’s has begun 2023 by accomplishing many goals and setting new ones as it prepares for Q2, according to a news release.

The release said the Midwestern pizza brand's first quarter included menu innovations such as a Jalapeño Popper Pizza and a heart-shaped pizza.

Happy Joe’s was awarded many honors at the International Pizza Expo & Conference during the Top 100 Movers & Shakers Award Ceremony. These awards included second in the “Top 15 Menu Innovation Category” for its Birthday Cake Dessert Pizza and an eighth ranking for President and CEO Tom Sacco in the Top 25 Executive Category that honors the most innovative and successful leaders in the pizza industry. The other award the pizza brand received was NRN’s “Power Players 2023” given to 26-year-veteran General Manager Stephanie Bailey.

Happy Joe’s plans for 2023 include opening its first locations in Branson, Missouri, the Panhandle of Florida and Texas, and the announcement of its next international expansion plan later this year to India. Happy Joe’s has also been working on a partnership with Dr Pepper to create a Dr Pepper BBQ sauce that is aimed to be released by July.