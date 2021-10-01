Biz Bytes: IMEG Corp. acquires Cincinnati engineering firm PEDCO

IMEG Corp. has acquired PEDCO, a Cincinnati-based engineering firm.
The deal closed Oct. 1. It's the third acquisition this year for Rock Island-based IMEG, a national full-service engineering firm with 60 U.S. locations.
PEDCO was founded in 1981 and offers engineering services to the healthcare, science and technology, higher education and workplace markets and design services for the industrial sector.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome PEDCO into our company and complete our second Ohio-based acquisition within a year,” said IMEG President/CEO Paul VanDuyne. “This strategic opportunity blends our engineering design capabilities and expands our Ohio presence – as well as adds to our industrial team, which has been a growing market for IMEG.”
PEDCO CEO Mike Walsh will continue as client executive with IMEG. The firm will operate out of its Cincinnati office.