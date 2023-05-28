Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday, May 24, for Blackhawk Bank & Trust’s new building located at 105 N. High St. in Port Byron. The new branch facility officially opened its doors to customers on May 4.

While the building may be new, the bank’s presence in Port Byron is not. Before the acquisition in 2015, Port Byron State Bank had been part of the community since 1863, making it the second oldest bank in the state of Illinois.

“We wanted to invest in this community and update the banking facility in Port Byron, and we’ve done so in the name of accessibility. This new branch is conveniently located right off Route 84 and now features two lanes with ITM drive thru service, which is an improvement from the drive thru lane that existed before,” Jim Huiskamp, president of Blackhawk Bank & Trust, said in a news release.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity cited for heart attack treatment

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island and Bettendorf have received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023. UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf and Rock Island are two of 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes the commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. It also signifies that the hospital has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

Four directors reelected at QCR Holdings

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) announced on May 19 the election of four Class III directors at the Company’s annual meeting of its stockholders. The directors, James M. Field, John F. Griesemer, Elizabeth S. Jacobs and Marie Z. Ziegler, were reelected to three-year terms.

Additionally, on May 18, the company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable on July 6, 2023, to holders of common stock of the Company of record on June 16, 2023.

Winter named COO by QCR Holdings

QCR Holdings, Inc. announced on May 18 that Chief Information Officer Reba Winter, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the company.

“In her prior role as chief information officer, Reba has led our company through several very successful projects, including the integration and conversion of our recent acquisition of Guaranty Bank," Chief Executive Officer Larry J. Helling said in a news release. Reba has also demonstrated a deep understanding of the intersection of technology and operations and their impact on how we serve our clients.”

Before joining the company in June 2019, Winter was the vice president of enterprise applications and user experience at Qualcomm, a global semiconductor company. Before that, she spent 26 years at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids.