The Bettendorf Public Library and SCORE of the Quad Cities are offering two classes for local entrepreneurs.

SCORE is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to the formation, growth, and success of small businesses.

The free courses will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf. Registration is requested and can be made at the following links, in person at the library or by calling 563-344-4175.

The sessions:

April 25, 5:30 p.m. — Validating Your Business Idea.

Learn a step-by-step process to help validate your business idea. Online registration: https://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/8060150.

May 23, 5:30 p.m. — Business Plans and Business Models.

Plan your way to a successful business with this discussion on business plans and models. Online registration: https://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/8060151.