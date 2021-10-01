Biz Bytes: UnityPoint Health-Trinity wins national healthcare award

UnityPoint Health-Trinity has received a national Excellence in Healthcare award for healthcare leadership and health equity.
The award recognizes the value of community health by focusing on local health disparities, according to a news release.
PRC, a healthcare experience company supporting more than 2,800 healthcare organizations, presented the award during the Healthcare Experience Summit in Omaha, Neb.
“It takes true dedication and determination to achieve this level of excellence in healthcare and UnityPoint Health-Trinity has shown their commitment to making their hospital a better place to work, a better place to practice medicine, and a better place for patients to be treated,” says Joe M. Inguanzo, president and CEO of PRC.
The awards recognize organizations and individuals who work to improve patient experiences, healthcare employee engagement, and physician alignment and engagement.
"We’re honored to have others acknowledge the amazing work our team members provide for patients in our hospitals and clinics every single day," says Daniel Joiner, diversity and community impact officer, UnityPoint Health-Trinity. “Our teams take tremendous pride in their hard work and enduring commitment to making our communities healthier."