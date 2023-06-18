PERMITS
BETTENDORF
Jessica Klemetson, 3919 Deertrail Rd., residential remodel, $5,200.
5985 Willmeyer Dr., residential remodel, Prochaska Const., $5,500.
2705 Eddy St., residential remodel, Steven Miller Builder, $39,500.
2617 Maplecrest Rd., residential remodel, Advanced Catastrophe Technologies, $89,000.
McDonald’s, 2185 53rd Ave., commercial remodel, McKee Associates, $340,000.
1303 Eastmere Dr., residential remodel, Best Improvement Co., $17,950.
Tom Donald and Ryan Faust, 1128 Summit Hills Dr., residential remodel, $8,240.
6991 Grove Crossing, residential remodel, Hanell Const., $10,000.
Matt Slavens, 5842 Eagle Ridge Rd., residential remodel, $1,703.
2395 Lincoln Rd., residential remodel, Vintage Homes, $64,500.
6960 Competition Ct., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $4,900.
5556 Pigeon Creek Rd., deck, Pfitz’s Fence & Deck, $15,000.
2820 Pleasant Ridge Ct., deck, Iossi Const., $28,000.
Kellie Hillis, 3471 43rd Ave. Ct., deck, $4,600.
1596 Deer Wood Dr., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $19,522.
3434 Glenbrook Circle North, deck, Pfitz’s Fence & Deck, $6,000.
John Rich, 4235 Prestwick Ct., deck, $8,000.
3129 Marynoel Ave., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $11,670.
3377 43rd Ave. Ct., deck, Jeremiah, $5,900.
1741 Spruce Hills Dr., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $12,140.
Geifman First Equity, 2306 56th Ave. West, commercial addition, $561,000.
Geifman First Equity, 2306 56th Ave. West, new commercial, $1,750,000.
4343 Tahoe Ct., residential addition, D & K Home Products, $59,771.
Besmir Mulaj, 1410 Bellevue Ave., residential addition, $7,009.
Christopher Prather, 6914 Nottingham Ln., residential addition, $6,200.
1936 Streamside Dr., residential addition, BDS Const., $20,940.
Edison’s Raw Bar, 3579 Tanglefoot Ln., sign, Truss Plus, $21,457.
3591 Tanglefoot Ln., sign, Truss Plus, $7,158.
4740 Heatherstone Rd., residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $37,050.
5148 Coachman Rd., residential addition, Best Improvement Co., $11,350.
6078 Shawnee Ct., residential addition, GS Installation Service, $18,720.
Lisa Reisen, 4919 Dove Ct., pool, $18,721.
3073 Westminster Rd., pool, Bpi Devel. Group, $110,000.
5709 Eagle Ridge Rd., pool, Bpi Devel. Group, $110,000.
Josh Beard, 5141 Norwood Dr., pool, $7,000.
Amanda Olderog, 5242 Heatherstone Ct., pool, $1,000.
Jullian Dotson, 5710 Texas Dr., pool, $8,559.
Silverthorne Development Group, 6806 Matthew’s Ct., single-family dwelling, $465,039.
DCK Properties, 4021 Meadowlark Ct., single-family dwelling, $375,000.
DCK Properties, 4035 Meadowlark Ct., single-family dwelling, $375,000.
Aspen Homes, 5626 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $163,098.
Aspen Homes, 5632 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $163,098.
Aspen Homes, 5638 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $163,098.
Knusen Builder, 6572 Blackbird Ln., single-family dwelling, $600,000.
Aspen Homes, 5165 Pinecreek Ln., single-family dwelling, $269,744.
Dan Brown Fine Home Building, 5947 Julie Ann Rd., single-family dwelling, $318,300.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 4426 Chestnut Dr., single-family dwelling, $375,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 4430 Chestnut Dr., single-family dwelling, $375,000.
Advance Homes, 4292 Muirfield Ct., single-family dwelling, $313,750.
McKee Associates, 5221 Competition Dr., new commercial, $1,440,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3093 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3085 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $145,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3097 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $145,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3089 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
BUSINESS LICENSES
DAVENPORT
Auto Glass Now, 4720 Elmore Ave., issued in March.
Virtual Ventures, 1730 Wilkes Ave., issued in March.
Continental Battery Systems, 1011 W. 76th St., issued in April.
Electronic Engineering Co., 5565 Carey Ave., issued in April.
Madison County Medical, 3875 Elmore Ave., issued in April.
The Attic TV, Appliance, and Bin Store, 3885 Elmore Ave., issued in April.
Lebeda Mattress, 4201 Elmore Ave., issued in April.
The Plaid Rabbit, 102 Mound St., issued in April.
Mattress By Appointment, 1161 E. Kimberly Rd., issued in April.
Discount Applicance Davenport, 1161 E. Kimberly Rd., issued in April.
The Cigar Social, 5161 Utica Ridge Rd., issued in April.
ELDRIDGE
Hy-Vee, 425 E. LeClaire Rd., issued in March.
White Cap LP, 151 N. 16th Ave., issued in March.
None issued in April.