Business licenses

BETTENDORF
None Reported in October.
DAVENPORT
LILA LLC, 703 4th St., issued in October.
Impact Nutrition Club, 3451 N. Fairmount St., issued in October.
Division Mart, 3721 N. Division St., issued in October.
ELDRIDGE
North Scott Press, 214 N. 2nd St., issued in October.
Eldridge Lumberyard, 110 W. Franklin St., issued in October.
BETTENDORF
4940 Blackhawk Trail Ct., residential addition, Sampson Const., $20,000.
People are also reading…
4940 Blackhawk Trail Ct., deck, Sampson Const., $8,000.
328 Brown St., residential addition, B & W Home Improvement, $22,253.
328 Brown St., residential addition, B & W Home Improvement, $29,890.
1822 Fairmeadows Dr., residential addition, Acri Inc., $47,000.
880 Lincoln Rd., commercial addition, Point Builders, $768,140.
2927 Woodland Ln., residential addition, JD Coussens, $86,500.
2430 Lincoln Rd., residential remodel, Tegeler Const., $4,200.
1559 Grant St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $224,675.
1531 Grant St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $121,075.
4850 Competition Dr., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $393,426.
5656 Contour Way, residential remodel, Kerkhoff Homes, $30,000.
6920 Competition Ct., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $77,200.
Core Designs LLC, 6122 Hess Ct., residential remodel, $30,000.
5117 Competition Dr., commercial remodel, McCarty Remodeling & Home Improvement, $3,500.
644 River Dr., commercial remodel, Valley Const., $31,830.
6924 Competition Ct., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $48,600.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3098 Mary Leigh Dr., residential remodel, $30,000.
Core Designs, 5744 Pigeon Creek Rd., residential remodel, $40,000.
Carr Const., 3447 Woodcrest Ct., residential remodel, $48,880.
Apex Const. Solutions, 852 Middle Rd., commercial remodel, $108,990.
Udutha Srinesh, 6317 Friendship Path, residential remodel, $12,500.
CW Iowa, 2611 State St., commercial remodel, $6,500.
Faulhaber Const., 6760 Little Cabin Rd., deck, $9,000.
Comfort Const., 1560 Hamilton Ct., deck, $7,000.
Excel Deck & Fence, 4455 Apple Valley Dr., deck,$16,280.
Mill Creek Properties, 2786 Willow Dr., deck, $11,200.
Mill Creek Properties, 2776 Willow Dr., deck, $11,200.
1039 Brown St., residential addition, Acri Inc., $26,000.
Kelley Thomas, 2930 Pleasant Ridge Ct., residential addition, $27,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3098 Mary Leigh Dr., residential addition, $10,000.
1591 Grant St., sign, Truss Pluss, $18,908.
1855 Middle Rd., sign, Lange Sign Group, $2,992.
2008 18th St., residential addition, Energy Consultants Group, $11,372.
2946 Summertree Ave., residential addition, Revolutionary Energy Systems, $33,171.
6208 Whispering Hill Ct., pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $40,000.
5320 Kilt Ct., residential addition, Backyard Vinyl, $5,740.
Advance Homes, 4381 Preswick Ct., single-family dwelling, $292,500.
Aspen Homes, 5074 Bridle Ln., single-family dwelling, $159,395.
Aspen Homes, 5086 Bridle Ln., single-family dwelling, $164,144.
Aspen Homes, 5050 Bridle Ln., single-family dwelling, $158,234.
Aspen Homes, 5062 Bridle Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,134.
Silverthorne Devel. Group, 6862 Matthew’s Ct., single-family dwelling, $615,838.
Courtyard by Marriott, 907 Utica Ridge Place, new commercial, Russell Const., $14,480,226.
MOLINE
1100 36th Ave., commercial addition, Bush Const., $5,054,836.
4103 44th Ave., commercial remodel, $164,489.
4141 11th Ave. A., new commercial, Precision Builders, $4,524,978.
4331 10th Ave., residential addition, $52,000.
Southern Cross Properties, 5124 6th Ave., residential remodel, $70,000.
ELDRIDGE
Quality Construction Services, 200 Trails Rd., commercial remodel, Chemtreat Inc., $59,902.
Eric Koberg, 860 Stonebridge Circle, residential remodel, $9,979.
Speer Development LLC, 651 Dammann Dr, residential remodel, Chris and Sharron Gephart, $7,520.
Sampson Construction, 102 W. Harvest St, residential addition, Joe Sisler, $15,681.
Encore Homes, 1700 S. 5th St., single-family dwelling, $134,395.
Encore Homes, 1812 S. 5th St., single-family dwelling, $136,612.
Lage Construction, 1201 S. 2nd St., single-family dwelling, $174,128.
Engelbrecht Custom Homes, 1412 Colonial Ct., single-family dwelling, $157,588.
ROCK ISLAND
Roberta Milas, 3306 34th Av. Ct., residential addition and remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $139,800.
Paul Michaels Jr., 814 43rd St., residential addition, Soco Roofing, $50,000.
Dave Klauer, 1805 65th Ave.W., residential addition, $2,500.
R. Forrest, 1841 9th St., residential remodel, Scott’s Const., $15,000.
Agape Christian Fellowship, 817 24th Ave., residential addition & remodel, Habitat For Humanity, $7,615.
Martin Pizano, 718 24th St., commercial remodel, Pizano Electric, $39,000.
Tiffany Jackson, 2422 35th Ave., residential remodel, Real American Renovation, $17,250.
Good Shepard Presbyterian Church, 2312 18th Ave., institutional remodel, Taymak Const., $11,552.
Bryan and Leann Depover, 22 Knoll Ct., residential addition, Solar Grids Quad Cities, $12,800.
Joe Van Hecke, 2215 38th St., residential remodel, Durian Builders, $17,460.