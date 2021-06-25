Coffee Apothecary, a new Bettendorf coffee shop, looks to differentiate itself

After eight years of being a “coffee fanatic,” Davenport resident Lindsey Schmidt decided to take the leap and open up a coffee shop of her own.
Coffee Apothecary, located at 2571 53rd Ave. in Bettendorf, has a unique medical theme and drinks with names such as Lobotomy and Plague Doctor.
Schmidt decided to take it on with her mother, Cindy Williams, a seasoned entrepreneur who has opened 12 previous businesses in the Quad-City area and was happy to lend her experience.
“I feel like I’ve been meant to be an entrepreneur since I was little since she’s done it her whole life,” said Schmidt.
After earning degrees in business management and psychology from St. Ambrose University and working in operations management for a few years, Schmidt decided it was finally the time to open a business.
Williams came out of retirement to invest and take on the business' initial steps of dealing with contractors, confirming the layout and ordering the needed tools, steps she had experience with from past ventures.
Once the location was confirmed, Schmidt quit her job at a local pharmaceutical company and set to work creating the atmosphere of the coffee shop, one based around a theme of old-fashioned medical practice.
“I’ve just always been interested in old medical science, old psychology...one of my degrees was in psychology so I’ve always been interested in the brain,” said Schmidt.
This interest is apparent in the design of the coffee shop, where guests sit at renovated lab tables decorated with vases made of test tubes. Schmidt’s personal medical book collection is also on display.
Schmidt knew her coffee menu would have to be different in order to compete in the market.
“Anybody can go anywhere and get like a vanilla latte or something,” she said. “I had to do things that were different that would get people to come here.”
This led her to source coffee beans from Onyx Coffee Lab in Arkansas and flavoring syrups from Pink House Alchemy in Arkansas.
“They’re really creative and really edgy, and that’s what I wanted to bring here,” Schmidt said of Onyx Coffee Lab, where she trained before creating her menu.
“Our syrup and our roaster [make] us unique,” she said.
The combination of the shop’s coffee beans and flavorings has led to a menu different from those of many other Quad-Cities coffee shops. The Imposter Syndrome consists of espresso, cream, sparkling water and sarsaparilla, and The Cure consists of espresso, milk, chocolate and black salt.
Schmidt is also working on a summer menu for the coffee shop that includes a yuzu white chocolate lavender drink.
“Some of the stuff that these guys come up with just blows my mind,” said Williams of her daughter’s creativity.
Despite having only opened June 2, the mother-daughter team said the business is already gaining traction. “We have a lot of regulars already that come here everyday,” said Williams. “It’s been busier than we expected.”