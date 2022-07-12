Collecting school supplies for students in need begins

The Quad City-Wide 1st Day Project is collecting school supplies.
Items needed include pencils, pens, crayons, composition notebooks, pocket folders, spiral notebooks and pencil cases.
Donations will be accepted on weekdays through July 30 at the following locations:
IOWA
Bettendorf CSD Administration Center - 3311 18th St., Bettendorf (Monday – Thursday), (563) 359-3681
Davenport Community School District - 1702 Main St., Davenport (Monday – Thursday), (563) 445-5000
Pleasant Valley High School – 604 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf - (563) 332-5151
ILLINOIS
East Moline / United Township - Christ United Methodist Church 3801 7th St., East Moline, (309) 236-0058
Moline SD Administration Center - 1619 11th Ave., Moline, (309) 743-1600
Rock Island/Milan SD Administration Center – 2101 6th Ave., Rock Island, (309) 793-5900
BUSINESS PARTNER DROP-OFF SITES - now through July 29
Ascentra Credit Union - Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline locations.
Carpetland - Davenport and Moline locations.
Chris Elsberg State Farm Insurance Agency - 855 46th Avenue, Rock Island.
DuTrac Credit Union - Davenport and Moline locations.
McManus Orthodontics - 4507 24th St., Rock Island.
MelFoster Co. - Moline, Bettendorf and Davenport locations.
MidWest Complete Construction - 3720 46th Ave., Rock Island.
EVENTS
WQAD TV8 Drive through Drop Off 3003 Park 16th St., Moline, Wednesday, July 27, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
ONLINE MONETARY DONATIONS
Organizers say monetary donations are the best way to ensure students receive the supplies they need. Donations can be designated to specific districts or the project through the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend: bit.ly/Donate-1stDayFund/