Competition awards scholarships for EICC welding students

A student works on his weld while competing in the inaugural EICC Welding Competition, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Davenport. Students competed for scholarships and prizes in three welding categories, according to a release from EICC.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chase Olson, a student at Calamus - Wheatland, carries his weld to a water basin to cool off the hot metal while competing in the inaugural EICC Welding Competition, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Davenport. Students competed for scholarships and prizes in three welding categories, according to a release from EICC.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sparks scatter on the floor as a student works on their welds while competing in the inaugural EICC Welding Competition, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Davenport. Students competed for scholarships and prizes in three welding categories, according to a release from EICC.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A completed pair of welds sit on a table waiting to be judged during the inaugural EICC Welding Competition, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Davenport. Students competed for scholarships and prizes in three welding categories, according to a release from EICC.
Welding students from Eastern Iowa Community College students competed Wednesday in the inaugural welding competition for a chance to win scholarships and prizes in three categories.
Students went through several rounds of competition in the categories, shielded metal arc welding, gas metal arc welding (MIG), and tungsten inert gas welding or (TIG), according to a release from EICC.
Photos: EICC students compete in inaugural welding competition
