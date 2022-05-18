 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Competition awards scholarships for EICC welding students

  • 0

Welding students from Eastern Iowa Community College students competed Wednesday in the inaugural welding competition for a chance to win scholarships and prizes in three categories.

Students went through several rounds of competition in the categories, shielded metal arc welding, gas metal arc welding (MIG), and tungsten inert gas welding or (TIG), according to a release from EICC.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk Wants Twitter to Prove Bot Claims Before Takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News