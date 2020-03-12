COVID-19: 'This is unprecedented" - CASI cancels annual St. Patrick's race in downtown Davenport

The race usually raises about $100,000.

“Our organization will continue assisting seniors by providing programs and supportive services and we are prepared to help older adults navigate the societal changes that are taking place with the spread of this virus,” she said.

CASI will work with Quad-City health officials and city leaders to determine whether to reschedule the race for a later date.

In the meantime, “the first-ever, and hopefully the last virtual no-show 5K” will be held.

“If you have registered already for any of the races, you’re all set to go,” Kopp said. “We would love to use your registration fee as a tax-deductible donation that we will use toward our emergency response to this crisis.”

“I think we’re going to see a lot of need for our seniors advocacy program,” she said. That includes social workers who evaluate home-living and help people access resources.