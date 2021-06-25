Crafted Quad Cities to close doors in August

Crafted Quad Cities owner Mary Talbert has announced that the store she opened 6 ½ years ago will be closing at the end of August.

Talbert, a local artist and graphic designer, made the announcement June 14 on the business’s Facebook page. The store is located at 221 2nd St., Davenport.

In her statement on Facebook, Talbert wrote that there are many reasons she’s closing the store, “but at the end of the day it's because of my own health issues. It's time for me to step away and focus on myself. I will continue doing freelance graphic design and pursuing my own art.

“It has been six and a half years of adventure,” Talbert said. “Ups and downs, happiness and meltdowns. I wouldn't change any of it. I'm made tons of friends and met amazing people that create beautiful things.”

The anticipated date of the closing is Aug. 25.

Workshops and private parties will cease after June classes are finished.

Crafty Cat, formerly Beckyfest, will go on as promised in August and December. The August dates are from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 20, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21. The December dates are 5-8 p.m. Dec. 10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11. The events will be held at the Davenport RiverCenter.