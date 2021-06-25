Crafted Quad Cities to close doors in August

Crafted Quad Cities owner Mary Talbert has announced that the store she opened 6 ½ years ago will be closing at the end of August.
Talbert, a local artist and graphic designer, made the announcement June 14 on the business’s Facebook page. The store is located at 221 2nd St., Davenport.
In her statement on Facebook, Talbert wrote that there are many reasons she’s closing the store, “but at the end of the day it's because of my own health issues. It's time for me to step away and focus on myself. I will continue doing freelance graphic design and pursuing my own art.
“It has been six and a half years of adventure,” Talbert said. “Ups and downs, happiness and meltdowns. I wouldn't change any of it. I'm made tons of friends and met amazing people that create beautiful things.”
The anticipated date of the closing is Aug. 25.
Workshops and private parties will cease after June classes are finished.
Crafty Cat, formerly Beckyfest, will go on as promised in August and December. The August dates are from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 20, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21. The December dates are 5-8 p.m. Dec. 10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11. The events will be held at the Davenport RiverCenter.
All sales will now be final.
Talbert said that there will be a lot of fixtures and merchandising items for sale, as well as merchandise that never made it to the floor. New items are still coming in. “Our goal is to have fixtures priced by the beginning of July,” she said. If anyone is interested they can make her an offer.
“It’s been a tough couple of years,” Talbert said. “Let’s make these last few weeks fun!
“I have met so many great people and this is a chapter of my life that I wouldn’t trade for anything,” she added. “Thank you for being a part of it.”
Talbert opened the store in Jan. 2015, a dream she said she had for at least 10 years.
Talbert told the Quad-City Times then that, "I’ve always been fascinated by handmade, eclectic shops in other cities ...," she said. “These shops celebrate craftsmanship and artistry. I wanted to bring a bit of that fun to the Quad-Cities. It’s a place to find unique pieces you just won’t be able to find in box stores.”