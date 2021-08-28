DAILY RECORD

Permits
ELDRIDGE
Matt Wilson, 1810 S. 9th Ave., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $2,323.20.
Morgan Dunn, 800 S. 10th Ave., deck, $2,508.
Susan Hollander, 905 Heiler Ct., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $1,900.80.
Gayle Hedrington, 416 W. Heather Glen Dr., residential remodel, $4,500.
US Bank, 600 E. LeClaire Rd., commercial addition, Apex Const. Solutions, $60,001.
Douglas Industries, 3441 S. 11th Ave., new commercial, IHRIG Works, $110,000.
SCOTT COUNTY
Karl and Lori Christoff, 9877 27th St., Donahue, residential addition, IHRIG Works, $35,904.
Mike Taylor, 29002 115th Ave., Donahue, pool, Sentry Pool, $33,891.
Eric and Stacy Travis, 18657 317th St., Long Grove, residential remodel, Petersen Plumbing & Heating, $3,000.
Encore Homes, 27001 181st Ave., Long Grove, deck, $2,940.
Josh and Angela Elmshaeuser, 16 Douglas Way, Eldridge, residential remodel, $50,430.
Josh and Angela Elmshaeuser, 16 Douglas Way, Eldridge, residential addition, $4,100.
Premier Custom Homes, 27009 182nd Ave. Ct., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, $272,361.
Shawn Miller, 133 Hillside Dr., Eldridge, pool, Pleasure Pools and Spas, $6,400.
Chris and Rachel Hawes, 6415 134th St., Blue Grass, deck, Lovewell Fence, $5,550.
Nicholas Myer, 11742 96th Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition Bluff Co. Const., $18,360.
Christine Ragan, 13106 83rd Ave., Blue Grass, pool The Great Escape, $6,000.
Dick and Lola Vandewalle, 8029 127th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Conrad Const., $15,232.
Julie Morse, 13765 104th Ave., Davenport, single-family dwelling, Drafting Solutions, $227,897.
Mike Durr, 4 Sunset Court, Blue Grass, residential addition, QC General, $9,520.
Dan Itken, 826 N. 4th St., LeClaire, pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $5,500.
Seth Woods, 17 Pebble Creek Circle, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Woods Const., $232,256.
Mike VanZuiden, 12 Sandstone Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Core Designs, $178,471.
Dave and Kathie Goetsch, 1431 Davenport St., LeClaire, residential addition, D&K Home Products, $13,440.
Joe Evanovich, 2316 Deer Ridge Circle, LeClaire, residential addition, Pfitz’s Fence & Deck, $8,400.
Applestone Homes, 47 Country Club Ct., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $199,110.
Dave Engle, 27494 Frederick Dr., LeClaire, residential addition, Soco Roofing, $9,060.
Sean Mahrt, 27051. 238th st., LeClaire, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $11,854.
Eric and Kathryn Luett, 22605 Great River Rd., LeClaire, residential addition, Drayer Const., $60,000.
Josh Roe, 229 S. Cadda Rd., Long Grove, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $16,179.
Dan and Peggy Warren, 19415 Wells Ferry Rd., Bettendorf, deck, Josh Kotecki, $7,560.
Blake and Amanda Collins, 19349 251st Ave., Bettendorf, pool, Heritage Landscape Design, $72,000.
Brenton and Richard Woods, 211 Ann Ave., Riverdale, residential remodel, Timber Stone Const., $22,050.
Seth Woods, 272 Madison Dr., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $181,200.
Alan and Erin Rubach, 17782 267th St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Diamond Builders of Davenport, $342,728.
Business licences
BETTENDORF
None issued in July.
DAVENPORT
Mawua Food Market, 1601 E. Locust, issued in July.
She’s Bossy Boutique, 1150 E. Kimberly Rd., issued in July.
ELDRIDGE
None issued in July