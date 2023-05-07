BETTENDORF
Lucas McCutcheon, 2523 Oak St., residential addition, $16,000.
631 Holmes St., residential addition, JD Coussens, $25,000.
5701 Emily Rd., residential remodel, Karunakar, $11,700.
Ascentera Credit Union, 2019 Grant St., commercial addition, Russell Const., $102,756.
1523 Hickory Ln., residential remodel, A-Team Framing, $21,500.
6599 Eagle Ridge Rd., residential remodel, Iossi Const., $60,000.
Aspen Homes, 5123 Pinecreek Ln., residential remodel, $1,200.
Allison Ruth, 3110 Charissa’s Place, residential remodel, $20,000.
4905 Norfolk Pl., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $44,886.
Shabby to Chic LLC, 3880 Tam-O-Shanter Dr., commercial remodel, $75,000.
6390 Crow Valley Dr., residential remodel, Kinzenbaw Const., $230,000.
884 Middle Rd., commercial remodel at Duck Creek Plaza, Wilson Residential Const. Services, $30,350.
Advance Homes, 4381 Prestwick Ct., residential remodel, $33,800.
2257 St. Andrews Circle, residential remodel, Carr Const., $36,860.
1410 Prairie Vista Dr., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $14,700.
TBK Bank Sports Complex, 4850 Competition Dr., commercial remodel, AEC Systems LLC, $185,539.
1955 Tam-O-Shanter Dr., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $7,000.
Aspen Homes, 7054 Nottingham Ln., residential remodel, $134,606.
4697 Mason Run, deck, Sampson Const., $14,540.
Patrice Cornick, 822 30th St., deck, $3,650.
2503 Bellevue Ave., deck, Get Right Cleaning and Maintenance, $1,600.
2955 Red Wing Ct, deck, Lovewell Fence & Deck, $7,500.
884 Middle Rd., sign, Lillicrap Inc., $12,839.
2140 53rd Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $6,400.
2611 State St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $4,368.
907 Utica Ridge Place, pool, Sunrise Pool Builders, $145,000.
Allison Samuelson, 3006 Maplecrest Rd., pool, $5,500.
Aspen Homes, 3873 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, $162,000.
Aspen Homes, 3879 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, $162,000.
Aspen Homes, 3861 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, $162,000.
Aspen Homes, 3867 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, $162,000.
Aspen Homes, 5625 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $231,990.
Aspen Homes, 5637 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $252,230.
Aspen Homes, 5629 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $236,342.
Aspen Homes, 5633 Kristi Ln., single-family dwelling, $243,160.
Silverthorne Devel. Group, 7067 Matthew’s Pass, single-family dwelling, $525,619.
Advance Homes, 4364 Muirfield Dr., single-family dwelling, $255,400.
Advance Homes, 4632 Paddington Circle, single-family dwelling, $359,500.
Tom Murrell Homes, 5454 Tucker Trail, single-family dwelling, $700,000.
Jocebee LLC, 1164 Devils Glen Rd., new commercial, $2,035,000.
Core Designs LLC, 6524 Meghan Ave., single-family dwelling, $480,000.
Core Designs LLC, 5492 Tucker Trail, single-family dwelling, $575,000.
Premier Custom Homes, 3408 Glenbrook Circle North, single-family dwelling, $154,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3140 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3132 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $145,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3136 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3144 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $145,000.