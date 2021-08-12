DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
Matt Eveleth, 3006 E. 46th St., single-family dwelling, $219,099.
Ellen Heritage, 904 W. 67th St., residential remodel, $28,400.
Encore Homes, 4703 W. 12th St., single-family dwelling, Prochaska Const., $270,000.
WCT Investments LLC, 2815 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Build To Suit, $1,184,382.
Monmouth LLC, 749 W. 61st St., residential remodel, $5,400.
Ryan Goff, 2024 Grand Ave., deck, Xtreme Renovations, $4,500.
Habitat For Humanity Quad Cities, 749 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $95,900.
Otis Real Estate, 3865 Elmore Ave., commercial addition, Eagle Point Solar, $26,286.
Christine Martin, 1208 W. 61st St., pool, $4,000.
Donna Winfield, 421 W. 6th St., residential remodel, $95,000.
Mike Reid, 1007 N. Clark St., residential addition, Silvercreek Const., $150,000.
Sodarock Properties, 1702 Eagle’s Crest Ave., single-family dwelling, Hackett Const., $1,414,208.
Gary Moore, 1801 W. 16th St., pool, $4,700.
Sandra Flenker, 2317 E. Lombard St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $35,720.
Stan Stinson, 2420 W. Pleasant, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $10,916.
Donnie Woolums, 3928 E. 61st. Blvd., residential addition, Sampson Const., $25,000.
Ed Winborn, 529 W. 14th St., deck, $6,000.
Everything Nice LLC, 2644 E. Lombard St., residential remodel, $35,300.
Everything Nice LLC, 2747 E. Pleasant St., residential remodel, $43,600.
Matt Coomber, 2502 Ripley St., residential remodel, Custom Remodeling by Dean Taylor, $14,700.
Lisa Grace Revocable Trust, 5138 Woodland Ct., residential addition, $1,600.
Carlton Life Support Systems, 2734 Hickory Grove Rd., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $121,206.
Genesis Health System, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $116,614.
Amanda Motto, 2019 W. 57th St., deck, Veteran’s Choice Contracting, $30,000.