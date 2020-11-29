DAILY RECORD

Permits
BETTENDORF
3928 Deertrail Road, residential addition, KK Construction, $20,022.
6834 Grover Station, residential addition, Tim Dolan Development, $19,500.
3471 Marynoel Ave., residential addition, Job Construction, $19,400.
Nancy Rigby, 1866 Bristol Drive, residential addition, $7,300.
Shabby to Chic LLC, 6927 Schutter Lane, commercial addition, $105,500.
5568 Julie Ann Road, residential addition, Carr Construction, $123,000.
6768 Championship Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $27,400.
1351 Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Tricon General Construction, $740,000.
3531 Welshire Drive, residential remodel, EFH LLC, $12,000.
2985 Hartford Drive, residential remodel, DPM Builders, $8,900.
1301 Pinnacle Pines Court, residential remodel, concept Bath Systems, $16,998.
5497 Pigeon Creek Road, residential remodel, Sampson Construction, $13,500.
6539 Prairie Grass Lane, residential remodel, Greg Bauer, $6,000.
1720 Skyline Drive, residential remodel, Costello Builders, $28,000.
1921 Oak St., residential remodel, Sandberg Restoration Service LLC, $10,600.
5241 Hopewell Court, residential remodel, R & B Remodeling, $6,500.
7075 St. Ann Drive, residential remodel, Carr Construction, $28,800.
7082 Grove Crossing, deck, Silverthorne Development Group, $1,200.
John Redmond, 5701 Julie Ann Road, deck, $29,000.
5753 Kerrs Lane, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $12,000.
4354 Tahoe Court, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $12,000.
Glenn Hanzelin, 3045 Parkwild Drive, deck, $1,500.
5568 Julie Ann Road, deck, Carr Construction, $5,800.
2952 Hartford Drive, deck, Highline Enterprises, $20,000.
4460 Woodfield Drive, deck, Avila’s Home Improvement, $3,200.
5182 Dove Court, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $19,950.
3359 E. Ridge Drive, deck, Decked Out, $3,500.
3826 Brookwood Lane, deck, Veteran’s Choice Contracting, $12,160.
3333 Glenbrook Circle North, deck, Silverthorne Development Group, $2,800.
1309 Elmore Ave., residential addition, Erdman Construction, $22,479.
Aspen Homes, 4676 Woodland Court, single-family dwelling, $738,195.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2935 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2939 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2947 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Aspen Homes, 4938 Lakeside Drive, single-family dwelling, $215,028.
Silverthorne Development Group, 6910 Grove Crossing, single-family dwelling, $554,000.
Silverthorne Development Group, 5372 Addyson Drive, single-family dwelling, $335,000.
Silverthorne Development Group, 6951 Grove Crossing Court, single-family dwelling, $560,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2943 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Build To Suit, 3308 Moenck’s Court, single-family dwelling, $549,723.
Advance Homes, 4716 Paddington Circle, single-family dwelling, $276,600.
Advance Homes, 5188 S. Richmond Circle, single-family dwelling, $231,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 5885 Danielle Drive, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
1120 16th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $15,237.
2519 Holly Drive, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $6,082.
5771 Kerrs Lane, residential addition, Rush Electric, $26,000.
2415 18th St., residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $33,525.
Craig and Nicole Hahn, 3927 Parkdale Drive, pool, $2,400.
6468 Cardinal Road, pool, Bpi Development Group, pool, $40,000.
3320 W. Harbor Drive, pool, Sunrise Pool Builders, $42,000.
3457 Marynoel Ave., pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $48,000.
6907 Grover Station, pool, Bpi Development Group, $50,000.
