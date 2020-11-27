 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
DAILY RECORD

Permits

EAST MOLINE

Steve Brown, 2011 8th St., residential addition, D&K Home Products, $21,995.

Ola C. Greer Trust, 738 38th Ave., residential addition, Iossi Construction, $1,920.

MOLINE

3831 41st Ave. Drive, commercial addition, Ives Construction & Interiors, $16,750.

Hy-Vee, 4218 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, $785,700.

506 Valley View Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $400,000.

1425 River Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit,$344,198.

425 37th St., deck, Home Improvement Innovations, $26,000.

3543 13th St., deck, $3,168.

2441 16th Ave., deck, $4,000.

2435 29th St., deck, Timmerman Carpentry & Construction, $6,500.

4205 7th Ave., deck, Carpenter Dan, $7,825.

727 25th Ave. Court, deck, Ramses Construction, $4,500.

1937 10th St., residential addition, Avila’s Home Improvement, $25,000.

207 54th St., residential addition, All Terrain Landscaping, $8,400.

3703 14th Ave., residential addition, McCartney Improvement Co., $24,000.

2355 29th St., residential addition, $10,080.

2511 23rd Ave. Court, residential addition, $4,800.

1927 11th St., residential addition, Avila’s Home Improvement, $7,800.

4228 River Drive, residential addition, $11,424.

3522 26th Ave. B, pool, Reedy Home Improvement, $1,300.

1152 13th Ave., residential remodel, $30,000.

3410 28th Ave. court, residential remodel, Blackhawk Builders, $19,100.

2427 6th Ave., residential addition, $46,800.

4103 29th Ave. Drive, single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $101,000.

4105 29th Ave. Drive, single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $101,000.

4107 29th Ave. Drive, single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $101,000.

4101 29th Ave. Drive, single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $101,000.

SCOTT COUNTY

Valley View Farms Dev., 27125 181st Ave., Eldridge, single-family dwelling, Encore Homes, $165,978.

Tom Murrell Homes, 9 Pebble Creek Drive, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $320,084.

Edgebrook Homes LLC, 19475 250th Ave., Bettendorf, single-family dwelling, $275,881.

Brad Meyer, 8495 New Liberty Road, Walcott, residential addition, Legacy Building Solutions, $171,360.

Charles Long, 105 E. 2nd Ave., Donahue, residential remodel, $37,584.

Rich and Pam Ellis, 119 N. 6th St., LeClaire, residential remodel, Ace Renovation, $16,092.

Jason Tinman, 219 Wisconsin St., LeClaire, residential remodel, HD Construction, $69,836.

Alex and Sharron Barnes, 23910 Territorial Road, LeClaire, residential remodel, Faulhaber Construction, $80,000.

Encore Homes, 401 E. Amethyst Court, Long Grove, residential remodel, $35,820.

Odey Construction, 280 Madison Drive, Riverdale, residential remodel, $21,315.

Bruce Richardson, 400 N. 13th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Wick Buildings, $29,376.

Tony and Jo Phares, 517 N. 3rd St., LeClaire, residential addition, Corson Construction, $13,056.

Jim and Karen Murphy, 26164 130th Ave., Donahue, residential addition, Dutch Brothers Construction, $39,840.

Kris and Sue Jansen, 16877 276th St. Long Grove, residential addition, Wilford Construction, $71,400.

Jeff Sunny, 353 Lynnea Drive, Eldridge, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $5,200.

Doug Edwards Construction, 117 Parkview Drive, Eldridge, deck, $1,800.

Mad Ventures, 229 n. 2nd St., LeClaire, deck, $3,300.

Forest View LLC, 14 Welcome Center Court, LeClaire, deck, Don Banks, $2,520.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

