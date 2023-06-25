DAVENPORT
Scott Area Solid Waste Mngmt. Co., 5640 Carey Ave., institutional remodel, Tricon Const., $390,000.
Car Wash, 707 E. Kimberly Rd., new commercial, Garling Const., $1,950,871.
Chipotle, 1020 W. Kimberly Rd., new commercial, Build To Suit, $590,000.
Neltner Properties LLC, 606 W. 16th St., deck, Reed Const., $12,000.
Jimmie Martin, 1515 Marquette St., pool, $18,500.
Jesse Bagby, 816 W. 59th St., deck, QC Deck, Co., $14,560.
M & T Preservation LLC, 902 E. River Dr., commercial remodel, $26,300.
Deshawn Greer, 1553 W. 16th St., deck, $1,500.
Ramos Properties LLC, 4106 W. 13th St., residential remodel, $15,000.
Jeremy Bothel, 2726 Pacific St., pool, $4,000.
Juan Torres, 1903 W. 2nd St., residential addition, $30,000.
IRHC LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Lane #612, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
IRHC LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Lane #618, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
IRHC LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Lane #616, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
IRHC LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Lane #614, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln. #610, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $149,008.
Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln. #608, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $149,008.
Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln. #606, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $149,008.
Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln. #604, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $149,008.
Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln. #602, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $149,008.
Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln. #615, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln. #613, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln. #611, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln. #607, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln. #605, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln. #603, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
Birchwood Grove LLC, 5103 Ravenwood Ln. #601, single-family dwelling, Dolan Homes, $118,225.
James T. Gimbel Revocable Trust, 6400 Woodland Ct., pool, $30,000.
Saeed Talab, 1529 Fulton Ct., deck, $5,000.
Shirley Oliver, 511 W. 16th St., deck, Olde Town Roofing, $38,550.
Lorenzo Martinez, 1451 W. 9th St., residential remodel, $7,224.03.
Tricia Bomar, 605 W. 15th St., residential addition, Iossi Const., $31,288.
Pigeon Creek Properties, 3216 Mc Kinley Ave., residential remodel, $8,000.
Seth Major, 2327 E. Lombard St., residential addition, $20,000.
Switch Homes LLC, 6006 Mississippi Ave., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $117,191.
Switch Homes LLC, 6044 Mississippi Ave., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $117,319.
Switch Homes LLC, 6012 Mississippi Ave., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $101,388.
IV-P Inverstments LLC, 4621 Cheyenne Ave., residential addition, J D Coussens, $100,000.
C & L Plaza LLC, 1702 E. 59th Ct., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $373,000.
Silverthorne Homes, 4621 W. 12th St., single-family dwelling, $317,000.
Jeff Makoben, 6401 Whispering Pine Dr., residential remodel, Costeellow Builders, $61,400.
Corey Knight, 5004 Hamilton Dr., deck, Rymak Const. Group, $7,000.
Ryan Kopf, 2646 Dubuque St., residential addition, ABC Garage, $20,700.
Matt Stern, 4320 N. Brady, commercial remodel, Rymak Const. Group, $87,500.
325 Partners LLC, 325 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Twin Shores Management Co., $1,790,000.
Deb Dubiel, 1942 Lorton Ave., residential addition, Revolution Energy systems, $37,171.81.
Oak St. Health, 2217 Rockingham Rd., commercial remodel, Leopardo Companies, $1,453,000.
CK2B Properties, 2155 E. Kimberly Rd., new commercial, Clark Design and Development, $915,000.
ELDRIDGE
Oetzmann Builders, 1225 S. 2nd St., single-family dwelling, $151,265.
Sean Lung, 385 W. Torrey Pines Dr., pool, Bureau County Pool Builders, $5,966.