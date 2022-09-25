DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
Dave and Julia Duffy Trust, 5630 Buckhorn Lane, deck, $5,000.
Ecumenical Housing Devel. Group., 804 W. 7th St., residential addition, Haan Roofing and Const., $13,605.
Tyler Van Camp, 2306 Emerald Dr., deck, Hyperion Const., $41,800.
Joe Istuhr, 3825 W. 15th St. Ct., deck, $3,500.
Pete Wiklund, 2811 Emerald Dr., deck, $5,000.
Scott Spitzmiller, 18 Birdhwood Ct., residential addition, $11,000.
Bill Kirkpatrick, 2917 E. 45th Ct., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $40,200.
Matt Nelson, 550 Waverly Rd., residential addition, $15,500.
Ron Reed, 4826 Telegraph Rd., residential addition, $15,800.
Tim VanDivier, 2226 W. leasant St., residential addition, $15,000.
Core Designs, 1623 Westport Dr., single-family dwelling, $247,270.
Classic Devel. Co., 1145 Waverly Rd., single-family dwelling, $210,000.
Classic Devel. Co., 1231 Waverly Rd., single-family dwelling, $210,000.
Prairie Hgts. Devel., 1660 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $103,999.
Prairie Hgts. Devel., 1664 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $107,516.
Prairie Hgts. Devel., 1668 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $95,903.
Jerediah Long, 6121 Christie Ct., single-family dwelling, Superior Enterprise, $342,500.
Habitat For Humanity, 647 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $140,000.
Habitat For Humanity, 651 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $140,000.
Habitat For Humanity, 701 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $140,000
Pearson Building Pursuits, 3121 W. 34th St., single-family dwelling, $197,850.
1347 W. 12th St., residential remodel, Urban Rehab LLC, $18,500.
1333 E. 12th St., residential remodel, Top Notch Real Estate, $30,000.
2741 Nichols Ln., residential remodel, Ray McDevitt, $6,000.
Mama Bahama, 902 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, Caprealty14-Village LLC, $28,000.
John Sievertsen, 2704 N. Concord St., residential remodel, 242 Home Improvement, $70,000.
Rejuvenate Housing, 514 W. 17th St., residential remodel, $105,600.
Consolidated FCO LLC, 5405 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Valley Const., $395,000.
Humane Society Scott Co., 2802 W. Central Park Ave., institutional addition, $11,495.
EPT Nineteen Inc., 3601 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Twin Shores Mngt. Co., $406,740.
Revive Holdings LLC, 5374 Eastern Ave., institutional remodel, Russell Const., $191,212.
Genesis Health System, 1227 E. Rusholme St., commercial addition, Treiber Const., $831,345.
LJL Holdings Davenport LLC, 1660 W. Locust St., commercial remodel, Merchco Services, $61,000.
Urbane 210 LLC, 210 E. 2nd St., new commercial, Build To Suit, $680,589.
WCT Investments LLC, 2711 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $450,000.
Barbara Nunn-Ducksworth, 3027 W. 2nd St., pool, $5,999.
Lacinda Bader, 2405 W. 57th St., pool, $4,500.
Kary Keller, 1411 Racine Ct., pool, QC Lawn and Landscape, $28,441.
Christian Nuci, 6156 Thor Ave., pool, QCA Pools, $50,000.
SCOTT COUNTY
Ted Forsythe, 27201 Allens Grove Rd., Donahue, residential addition, $4,080.
Chuck Creecy, 515 Park View Dr., Eldridge, residential remodel, $3,536.
Core Designs, 348 Hillside Dr., Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $192,980.
Vandeventer-Pancrazio, 3 Foster Ct., Eldridge, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $9,794.
Dave Presto, 27016 208th Ave., Eldridge, residential addition, Skyline Solar, $35,860.
Dave Finch, 9801 123rd St., Davenport, residential addition, Dream Builder’s, $17,940.
Jenny and Bill Kolwey, 23320 60th Ave., Walcott, residential addition, River Const., $57,120.
Toby Behrens, 305 1st Ave., Donahue, residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $11,366.
Pat Diedrich, 1596 New Liberty Rd., New Liberty, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $14,223.
Rob Blackbarn, 3310 Woodland Dr., LeClaire, residential addition, Mark Kuesel, $5,712.
Dave Bolser, 626 2nd St. Place, LeClaire, residential addition, Jacob Koke, $10,640.
Mark Roemer, 3703 Forest Grove Rd., LeClaire, residential addition, Marc Van Severn, $145,000.
Yonash-Gerrald, 1440 Jones St., LeClaire, pool, Bureau Co. Pool, $11,000.
Rod Collier, 423 N. Cody Rd., LeClaire, commercial remodel, Ingleby Const., $50,000.
Brian McCracken, 2 Walbrier Ct., LeClaire, deck, Joe Picchiotti, $7,920.
Nathan Meier, 504 Davenport St., LeClaire, pool, $4,000.
Jared and Heather Montgomery, 45 Country Club Ct., LeClaire, pool, QCA Pool & Spa, $25,000.
Brian and Erin McKenrick, 25865 Valley Dr., Bettendorf, residential addition, Parson Const., $206,121.
Ryan Rice, 23811 84th Ave., LeClaire, residential addition, Job Const., $14,910.
Justin and Megan Hall, 23341 277th Ave., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Faulhaber Custom Home, $180,278.
Ann Lee, 305 E. Grove Rd., Long Grove, residential addition, Tuff Shed, $2,380.
Encore Homes, 420 S. Emerald Ct., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, $165,337.
Amy and Bob Brady, 21895 220th St., Davenport, single-family dwelling, Knusen Builder, $244,158.
Bob Neff, 139 Wisteria Lane, Riverdale, pool, The Great Escape, $7,000.
Bob Neff, 139 Wisteria Lane, Riverdale, deck, $9,450.
Ann Shoultz, 326 Circle Dr., Riverdales, residential addition, Steven Millaer Builders, $62,400.
Tom Hartwig, 16915 206th St., Davenport, residential addition, 5 Brothers Const., $36,720.
Leah Allen, 26862 169th Ave., Log Grove, residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $18,581.