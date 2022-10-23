DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BETTENDORF

5710 Barcelona St., residential addition, Kuesel Const., $20,200.

18 Central Lane, residential addition, Kevin Light LQB, $35,000.

Mary and Greg Borders, 3109 Sunburst Dr., residential addition, Luebke Condos, $11,500.

1931 Bellevue Ave., residential addition, Speer Devel., $15,300.

Charles Ripley, 2700 Heather Glen Ave., residential addition, $14,500.

5523 Emily Rd., residential addition, Sampson Const., $19,140.

2900 Walnut St., residential addition, Bett. Kitchen & Bath, $38,000.

Mike and Susan Martin, 6914 Valley Dr, residential remodel, $15,000.

909 Middle Rd., commercial remodel, Pinnacle Const., $156,261.

4705 Jack Dr., residential remodel, Shipley & Guizar Const., $6,000.

3286 Fields Dr., residential remodel, Precision Builders, $45,000.

2801 State St., commercial remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $17,820.

K&K Hardware, 1818 Grant St., commercial remodel, $8,000.

3032 Cherrywood Dr., deck, Sampson Const., $15,000.

5320 Kilt Court, deck, Backyard Vinyl, $9,635.

1614 Spruce Hills Dr., deck, Taylor Improvements, $4,700.

1212 Fairlane Dr., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $8,430.

Julio and Christina Guevara, 4694 Mason Run, deck, $8,000.

5523 Emily Rd., deck, Sampson Const., $9,860.

2248 Hogan Ct. N., deck, White Oak Building and Remodeling, $20,000.

3309 Oxford Dr., deck, Reuther Const., $21,957.

7016 St. Ann Dr., deck, Corn Crib Nursery, $5,500.

4909 Schaefer Ct., deck, Backyard Vinyl Co., $16,800.

3449 Moencks Rd., residential addition, Shabby to Chic, $40,000.

2909 Cody St., residential addition, Moeller Const., $33,260.

2015 Ridgeway Ct., residential addition, Budd Creek Homes, $44,500.

5241 Hopewell Ct., residential addition, Sampson Const., $20,000.

3116 Mary Leigh Dr., residential addition, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $10,000.

3082 Mary Leigh Dr., residential addition, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $10,000.

3074 Mary Leigh Dr., residential addition, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $10,000.

5009 Competition Dr., sign, Allen Sign Co., $4,000.

6920 Competition Ct., sign, Lange Sign Group, $7,870.

1737 Grant St., sign, Dubuque Sign Co., $1,565.

1135 30th St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $38,616.

5656 Judge Rd., residential addition, Source Solar, $17,760.

2800 Eagle Heights Ct., pool, Bpi Devel. Group., $100,000.

Joyce Batterson, 1531 Old Freeport Ct., pool, $16,083.

Brett Panfil, 4697 Mason Run, pool, $10,650.

Mike Wyenn, 3886 Parkdale Dr., pool, $36,000.

6110 Settlers Pointe Circle, pool, Heritage Landscape Design, $85,000.

Aspen Homes, 5691 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, $173,789.

Aspen Homes, 5695 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, $175,350.

Aspen Homes, 5699 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, $161,098.

Aspen Homes, 4849 Woodland Ct., single-family dwelling, $1,051,765.

Applestone Homes, 662 Holmes St., single-family dwelling, $430,000.

Core Designs, 5688 Pigeon Creek Rd., single-family dwelling, $460,000.

Advance Homes, 4345 Prestwick Ct., single-family dwelling, $249,800.

Advance Homes, 4125 Muirfield Ct., single-family dwelling, $279,500.

Silverthorne Devel. Group, 6911 Matthew’s Pass, single-family dwelling, $474,365.

Silverthorne Devel. Group, 6997 Matthew’s Pass, single-family dwelling, $529,000.

SILVIS

Uriel Aguirre, 1005 12th St., residential addition, $1,433.

Chris and Tina Maynard, 1001 13th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $35,851.

Dick and Janie Fiebig, 1405 15th St., pool, $6,800.

Steve Bequeaith, 1318 11th St., residential addition, $4,780.

Business Licenses

BETTENDORF

None issued in September

DAVENPORT

WMart, 1205-07 Locust St., issued in September.

Westside Grocery, 1802 W. 7th St., issued in September.

ELDRIDGE

Tri-Sports, 1151 E Iowa St, issued in September.

