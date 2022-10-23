DAILY RECORD

BETTENDORF
5710 Barcelona St., residential addition, Kuesel Const., $20,200.
18 Central Lane, residential addition, Kevin Light LQB, $35,000.
Mary and Greg Borders, 3109 Sunburst Dr., residential addition, Luebke Condos, $11,500.
1931 Bellevue Ave., residential addition, Speer Devel., $15,300.
Charles Ripley, 2700 Heather Glen Ave., residential addition, $14,500.
5523 Emily Rd., residential addition, Sampson Const., $19,140.
2900 Walnut St., residential addition, Bett. Kitchen & Bath, $38,000.
Mike and Susan Martin, 6914 Valley Dr, residential remodel, $15,000.
909 Middle Rd., commercial remodel, Pinnacle Const., $156,261.
4705 Jack Dr., residential remodel, Shipley & Guizar Const., $6,000.
3286 Fields Dr., residential remodel, Precision Builders, $45,000.
2801 State St., commercial remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $17,820.
K&K Hardware, 1818 Grant St., commercial remodel, $8,000.
3032 Cherrywood Dr., deck, Sampson Const., $15,000.
5320 Kilt Court, deck, Backyard Vinyl, $9,635.
1614 Spruce Hills Dr., deck, Taylor Improvements, $4,700.
1212 Fairlane Dr., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $8,430.
Julio and Christina Guevara, 4694 Mason Run, deck, $8,000.
5523 Emily Rd., deck, Sampson Const., $9,860.
2248 Hogan Ct. N., deck, White Oak Building and Remodeling, $20,000.
3309 Oxford Dr., deck, Reuther Const., $21,957.
7016 St. Ann Dr., deck, Corn Crib Nursery, $5,500.
4909 Schaefer Ct., deck, Backyard Vinyl Co., $16,800.
3449 Moencks Rd., residential addition, Shabby to Chic, $40,000.
2909 Cody St., residential addition, Moeller Const., $33,260.
2015 Ridgeway Ct., residential addition, Budd Creek Homes, $44,500.
5241 Hopewell Ct., residential addition, Sampson Const., $20,000.
3116 Mary Leigh Dr., residential addition, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $10,000.
3082 Mary Leigh Dr., residential addition, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $10,000.
3074 Mary Leigh Dr., residential addition, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $10,000.
5009 Competition Dr., sign, Allen Sign Co., $4,000.
6920 Competition Ct., sign, Lange Sign Group, $7,870.
1737 Grant St., sign, Dubuque Sign Co., $1,565.
1135 30th St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $38,616.
5656 Judge Rd., residential addition, Source Solar, $17,760.
2800 Eagle Heights Ct., pool, Bpi Devel. Group., $100,000.
Joyce Batterson, 1531 Old Freeport Ct., pool, $16,083.
Brett Panfil, 4697 Mason Run, pool, $10,650.
Mike Wyenn, 3886 Parkdale Dr., pool, $36,000.
6110 Settlers Pointe Circle, pool, Heritage Landscape Design, $85,000.
Aspen Homes, 5691 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, $173,789.
Aspen Homes, 5695 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, $175,350.
Aspen Homes, 5699 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, $161,098.
Aspen Homes, 4849 Woodland Ct., single-family dwelling, $1,051,765.
Applestone Homes, 662 Holmes St., single-family dwelling, $430,000.
Core Designs, 5688 Pigeon Creek Rd., single-family dwelling, $460,000.
Advance Homes, 4345 Prestwick Ct., single-family dwelling, $249,800.
Advance Homes, 4125 Muirfield Ct., single-family dwelling, $279,500.
Silverthorne Devel. Group, 6911 Matthew’s Pass, single-family dwelling, $474,365.
Silverthorne Devel. Group, 6997 Matthew’s Pass, single-family dwelling, $529,000.
SILVIS
Uriel Aguirre, 1005 12th St., residential addition, $1,433.
Chris and Tina Maynard, 1001 13th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $35,851.
Dick and Janie Fiebig, 1405 15th St., pool, $6,800.
Steve Bequeaith, 1318 11th St., residential addition, $4,780.
Business Licenses
BETTENDORF
None issued in September
DAVENPORT
WMart, 1205-07 Locust St., issued in September.
Westside Grocery, 1802 W. 7th St., issued in September.
ELDRIDGE
Tri-Sports, 1151 E Iowa St, issued in September.