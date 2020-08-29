 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
DAILY RECORD

Permits

EAST MOLINE

Dean Bull, 1140 15th Ave., residential remodel, Curry Construction, $12,754.

Javier Acosta, 957 37th Ave., pool, $6,876.

Glenda DeConcker, 902 28th Ave., residential addition, $1,200.

Clint Powless, 512 48th Ave., residential remodel, G.T.C. Construction, $18,300.

Nathan Aukee, 2330 4th St. A., residential addition, $1,400.

Ray and Angela Dobbels, 3809 8th Ave., deck, $1,500.

Mac’s Convenience Stores, 1827 18th Ave., commercial remodel, Win-Win Redevelopment, $7,500.

Don and Mary Chapman, 2147 Lincolnwood Drive, deck, Erdman Construction, $15,000.

Bernard Chapman, 133 2nd St., residential addition, $1,200.

Gina Baxter, 17029 10th Ave., deck, $3,300.

Kennedy Square Properties, 4111-15 Kennedy Drive, sign, Galesburg Sign & Lighting, $5,200.

Betty Dehamer, 513 46th Ave., residential addition, QC General, $29,000.

Rena Wils, 611 33rd Ave., deck, A.Fry Construction, $2,500.

Marc Filby, 556 36th Ave., pool, Reedy Home Improvement, $8,000.

Dennis and Swain Waddell, 4110 6th Ave., deck, A. Fry Construction, $1,400.

BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES

Quad City Performance, 4351 53rd Ave., issued in July.

Universal Nails & Space, 3561 Middle Road, issued in July.

Bettendorf Kitchen & Bath, 1740 State St., issued in July.

Tags

