DAILY RECORD

Permits
ROCK ISLAND
Scott Showalter, 1602 Big Island Prkwy., deck, $3,400.
R.I. Housing Authority, 312-14 11th St., multi-family dwelling, Trotter General Contractors, $298,900.
Melvin Forrest, 1500 9th St., residential addition, $7,000.
Melvin Forrest, 1500 9th St., residential addition, QC Fix It, $5,500.
Rolando Moran, 709 23rd Ave., residential addition, Ledbetter Trucking & Excavating, $6,700.
Mike Hixson, 2204 30th St., residential addition, $56,960.
Jacob Reed, 2512 22nd Ave., residential addition, $25,112.
Denise Cross, 916 34th St., residential addition, J.D. Custom Designs, $33,000.
Phil and Virginia Kennedy, 3001 31st St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $50,000.
Don Johnson, 1108 4th Ave., deck, Advantage Remodeling, $10,000.
Julio Barrerra, 3520 14th Ave., residential remodel, $1,900.
Chuck Hobert, 2933 River Hgts. Rd., residential remodel, $11,200.
Blue House Properties LLC, 2220 42nd St., residential remodel, $28,500.
Hilltop Farms Properties LLC, 1816-20 21st St., residential remodel, Soar With Eagles, $8,000.
Milltown Properties, 1804 16th St., residential remodel, FW Property Maintenance, $22,850.
Ed Schmacht, 715 4th St., residential remodel, $2,000.
Dave Aguirre, 2400 Brittany Lane, deck, Iossi Construction, $5,000.
Pat and Kathy Doherty, 2900 River Hgts. Rd., residential remodel, Home Improvement Innovations, $28,015.
Mike Payton, 2910 9th St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $10,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Amy and Wainwright Senh, 7421 239th St., Port Byron, pole bldg., $375,000.
Theresa Gibson, 9222 229th St. N., Port Byron, residential addition, Trapkus Build Inc., $18,700.
Brett Chumbley, 32309 Rt. 2 N., Hillsdale, residential remodel, $5,000.
Dave Lorimer, 16116 Rt. 84 N., East Moline, residential remodel, Zelnio Construction, $35,000.
Ben Secker, 17208 40th Ave. C., East Moline, deck, $11,360.
CLDB Trust, 17425 Rt. 84 N., East Moline, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $4,500.
Daryn and Nichole Passini, 1350 N. Shore Dr., Moline, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $446,400.
Lieschen Rowe, 3907 15th St. C., Moline, residential addition, $35,280.
Tony Carmack, 2620 47th Ave., Milan, residential addition, $1,120.
Milan Rifle Club, 9221 51st St. W., Milan, commercial addition, Total Maintenance, $10,150.
Milan Rifle Club, 9221 51st St. W., Milan, new commercial, $47,000.
Jason Beeks, 2807 54th Ave. W., Milan, residential remodel, $40,800.
Dave and Leslie Berhenke, 1625 116th Ave. W., Milan, residential remodel, $10,501.
Ron Bjustrom, 6814 106th Ave., Milan, residential remodel, $7,500.
Matt Prine, 11320 31st St., Milan, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $330,000.
Steve Adamson, 3004 117th Ave., W., Milan, residential addition, $4,320.
Rebekah Wright, 2914 151st Ave. C., Milan, pool, $4,000.
Tony Crossen, 2210 176th Ave., Milan, pol bldg.., Greiner Building, $19,000.
John Beck, 3907 176th Ave. W., Milan, deck, Veterans Choice Co., $56,500.
James Parks, 16602 105th St. W., Reynolds, residential addition and remodel, $26,410.
Anastacia Neises, 1099 13th St., Andalusia, residential addition, Draft Solutions, $29,000.
Keith and Michelle Pate, 527 8th St., Andalusia, pool, $17,650.
Karen Hitchcock, 620 3rd St., E., Andalusia, deck, $4,200.
John and Laure Tacker, 520 5th St. W., Andalusia, pole bldg., JAC Enterprises, $21,000.
