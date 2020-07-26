DAILY RECORD

You are the owner of this article.
Permits

BETTENDORF

5770 Kerrs Lanes, residential addition, MasterCraft Construction, $42,300.

7180 Valley Drive, residential addition, Randall Thune, $39,000.

2050 Greenview Court, residential addition, MCON Constructors, $21,200.

2900 Middle Road, residential addition, ABC Garages, $15,000.

2105 Glenn Court, residential addition, Doug Wier, $21,400.

4610 Crow Creek Court, residential remodel, D & K Home Products, $24,574.

912 Middle Road, residential remodel, BHL Service, $180,000.

2106 Plum Tree road, residential remodel, Greg Krafka, $3,500.

3035 Oxford Drive, residential remodel, Travis Corson, $8,000.

5564 Contour Way, residential remodel, McCoy Homes QC, $6,000.

5878 Texas Drive, residential remodel, Dave Prochaska Construction, $25,000.

4490 Hamilton Drive, residential remodel, KORE Construction, $17,564.

3418 Glenbrook Circle North, residential remodel, premier Custom Homes, $8,000.

Amy Paul, 4049 18th Ave., deck, $2,000.

3351 E. Ridge Drive, deck, $1,000.

902 28th St., deck, Highline Enterprises, $5,000.

Curtis Shepherd, 2961 Walnut St., deck, $4,500.

5425 Valley Drive, deck, $1,029.

William Farmer Jr., 5304 Judge Road, deck, $1,806

5663 Texas Drive, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $13,107.

Joe Bice, 2974 Summertree Ave., deck, $4,000.

Chris Infanger, 3061 52nd Ave. Court, deck, $4,500.

2905 Summit Hills Court, deck, Avila’s Home Improvement, $4,500.

Matt Schnell, 5362 Taylor Ave., deck, $6,150.

2906 Hillcrest Ave., deck, NBCC, $6,900.

1590 25th St., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $9,900.

3423 Magnolia Court, deck, Taylor Improvements, $5,000.

2505 Fairway Court, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $20,731.

William Hinsberger, 2518 Bayberry Court, deck, $4,000.

Trenton Dedecker, 503 Mississippi Blvd., deck, $3,500.

203 Grant St., commercial addition, Coach House Garages, $28,009.

4485 Greenbrier Drive, sign, Lange Sign Group, $4,153.

6776 Championship Drive, sign, Riverbend Signworks, $5,897.

5023 Competition Drive, sign, Lange Sign Croup, $2,346.

480 Forest Grove Drive, sign, Lange Sign Group, $3,978.

Larson Richele, 3291 Pleasant Drive, pool, $5,400.

6900 Grover Station, QCA Pools & Spa, $49,000.

Dave Jones, 5007 Davis St., pool, $6,890.

Jack Lindsey, 4062 Denniston Court, pool, $5,695.

Mike Collins, 4645 Stone Terrace Court, pool, $5,015.

3395 29th St., pool, $3,700.

Ben Putnam, 4516 Thornwood Drive, pool, $4,500.

Shawna Shields, 6303 Ocean Blvd., pool, $17,149.

2306 18th St., pool, QC Lawn & Landscape, $17,300.

Juan Ahumada, 2619 Cypress Drive, pool, $1,069.

Don Farber, 4675 Palm Drive, pool, $4,914.

Thomas Brockmann Family Trust, 3839 Kensington Court, pool, $28,000.

4800 Forest Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, Build To Suit, $421,500.

3883 Sheffield Court, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $357,000.

4709 Lakeside Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $364,819.

6424 Crow Valley Drive, single-family dwelling, Jared Kerkhoff Homes, $400,000.

4714 Lakeside Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $284,078.

2900 Middle Road, single-family dwelling, ABC Garage.com, $385,474.

5510 Emily Road, single-family dwelling, Dave Prochaska Construction, $265,000.

5669 Pigeon Creek road, single-family dwelling, Portico Homes, $379,900.

4752 Lakeside Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $340,365.

4698 55th Ave. Court, single-family dwelling, Core Designs, $242,000.

3028 Charissa’s Place, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $175,000.

5627 E. Creekside Lane, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $115,500.

5791 Pigeon Creek Road, single-family dwelling, HL Construction, $450,000.

3022 Charissa’s Place, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $145,000.

5639 E. Creekside Lane, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $115,500.

5615 E. Creekside Lane, Aspen Homes, $115,500.

6989 Grove Crossing Court, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $484,210.

3204 62nd St., new commercial, Build To Suit, $2,301,000.

6535 Blackbird Lane, 3204 62nd St., Terry Knutsen Builder, $400,000.

3016 Charissa’s Place, 3204 62nd St.,, Silverthorne Development Group, $165,000.

5621 E. Creekside Lane, 3204 62nd St., Aspen Homes, $115,500.

4355 Isleworth Ave., 3204 62nd St., Advance Homes, $528,000.

 DAVENPORT

GH Iowa LLC, 118 E. 4th St., commercial remodel, Rymak Construction, $410,000.

Merge Urban Development, 210 E. 2nd St., new commercial, Estes Construction, $8,100,000.

CTL Property Management LLC, 5171 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Quality Construction Services, $36,846.

Harvest Bible Chapel, 3800 E. 53rd St., institutional remodel, Bush Construction, $3,094,591.

Chris Brooks, 5925 W. Kimberly Road, residential addition, Oetzmann Builders, $129,000.

Ben and Jamie Bell, 3436 Ridge Court, residential remodel, Thomas Construction, $26,100.

S J Russell LC, 4750 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $462,408.

Matt and Sara DeWulf, 4027 Jersey Ridge Road, residential addition, $8,001.

HOA Hospitality LLC, 4231 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, Lakeview Construction, $254,491.

Norbert and Judy Pranger, 2926 E. 64th St., deck, $12,000.

Skipp Jacobson, 4808 Kelly Court, pool, Toy Box Construction, $100,000.

Doug and Dawn Shaw, 2625 Farragut Place, residential addition, $18,680.

Shewry Limited Partnership, 7630 Louis Rich Court, commercial addition, $300,000.

Jay Roelandt, 6522 W. River Drive, residential addition, $15,300.

Adam Anderson, 1451 W. 3rd St., deck, $10,000.

Nicholas and Kacy Cary, 1510 N. Stark St., pool, $3,000.

Josh and Ashless Misiag, 4000 Thomas Pointe Road, pool, QCA Pools, $45,000.

James Wyers, 2930 W. 66th St., pool, $4,000.

Eduardo and Raquel Marquez, 3613 E. 62nd Court, pool, Sentry Pool and Chemical Supply, $34,118.

Don Schnauber, 1001 E. 39th St., residential addition, $9,000.

Family Credit Union, 4402 W. Locust St., commercial remodel, Daxon Construction, $92,221.

Jeanie Appelquist and Dave Snider, 1328 W. 51st St., deck, $2,300.

Todd Fey, 219 Ridgewood Ave., deck, $2,450.

Midland Scientific Properties LLC, 2805 Research Parkway, new commercial, Build To Suit, $1,482,886.

Ryan Uhle, 2906 W. 47th St., deck and pool, $12,300.

Randall McDonald, 1645 W. 12th St., residential addition, $46,000.

Consolidate Investors LLC, 2920 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Turnkey Associates, $128,000.

Andy Belzer, 614 W. 44th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $8,694.

Rick Siegfried, 1632 W. 35th St., deck, $8,000.

Brian Price, 1504 W. 49th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $10,800.

Jon Honsey, 2117 Newcastle Court, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $7,182.

Patrick Branaman, 1900 E. 46th St., residential remodel, $3,500.

Donna Martin, 512 E. 6th St., residential remodel, $150,000.

Richard Chapman, 2418 E. 41st St., deck, Sampson Construction, $9,500.

Shaun Martens, 4625 W. 13th St., pool, Pleasure Pools, $7,647.

Isacc Wilmington, 734 W. 7th St., pool, $3,000.

Wayne Walsh, 1627 Northlawn Road, pool, QC Lawn and Landscape, $7,750.

Aim Thompson, 1821 W. 17th St., pool, $5,213.

Ryan Riewerts, 5607 Marquette St., pool, $4,000.

First Equity Management LC, 3200 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, $97,500.

Paul Vasquez, 621 Wilkes Ave., deck, Terrell Construction, $5,250.

Isacc Wilmington, 734 E. 7th St., residential addition, $5,000.

Elizabeth Ware, 3841 Jersey Ridge Road, residential addition, Custom Remodeling by Dean Taylor, $80,000.

Rick Gilbreath, 3835 Kelling St., pool, $5,000.

Wisor Properties LLC, 2108 E. 11th St., commercial addition, Gilkison Building Service, $300,000.

Sandra Ulrich, 5029 Harrison St., deck, $12,930.

Tony and Julie Riordan, 1 Lombard Court, residential remodel, $20,000.

Town & Country Manor Development, 6443 Fairhaven Road, single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $189,900.

Linnae Wingate, 5730 N. Division St., deck, $1981.06.

North Brady Real Estate LLC, 6027 Brady St., commercial remodel, Bush Construction, $518,550.

Adam Cadogan, 6123 W. River Drive, residential remodel, Urbane Designs, $50,000.

John Ladson II, 2925 E. Locust, deck, $4,273.

Sherrie Newman, 4123 Rodeo Road, pool, $7,750.

Marcus Johnson, 4929 Main Court, pool, $4,049.

Diana Mendoza, 4328 N. Pine St., deck, $1,400.

Joe Pickeral, 2840 Volquardsen Ave., pool, $6,099.

Stephen Bredar Revocable Trust, 2909 Grand Ave., residential remodel, $10,000.

Calvin Bolkema, 5605 Wisconsin Ave., residential remodel, Path Construction, $34,000.

Jim Forsyth, 4343 Royal Oaks Dr., deck, $1,000.

Ready Set Go! Investing LLC, 1011 E. Locust, multi-family remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $35,000.

Lance and Tess Farmer, 1230 Scott St., residential remodel, Foley Contracting, $17,500.

Josh Wardrip, 1316 Blanchard St., pool, $4,700.

Tim Loss, 2653 N. Howell St., deck, $1,500.

Claude McCollom, 11 Hidden Valley Circle, residential addition, Sampson Construction, $17,848.

Sam and Julie Nash, 1561 W. 68th St., deck, Terrell Construction, $5,500.

Jason and Heather Dalhoff, 415 E. Dover Court, residential addition, Terrell Construction, $23,250.

Cathy Cartee, 4837 W. Locust St., residential addition, $35,000.

Clark Metzger, 2117 W. 2nd St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $27,139.

John Fleming, 5656 Belle Court, pool, $5,500.

Shaun Martens, 4625 W. 13th St., deck, Sampson Construction, $4,400.

Clark Plambeck, 2935 Iowa St., residential remodel, Sebastian Builders, $5,000.

