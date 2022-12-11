 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT

Paul Rumler, 6502 Gabrielle Way, deck, McDermott Const., $22,200.

Colley Properties, 304 McClellan Blvd., deck, $3,500.

Robles Israel, 3539 Heatherton Dr., deck, Highline Enterprises, $32,000.

Elmer Walker, 1141 Gaines St., deck, Ms. Home Improvement, $7,400.

Gus Pappas, 5311 Marquette St., deck, Lovewell Fence, $23,100.

Amanda Mueller, 3426 Kenwood Ave., deck, Lovewell Fence, $24,320.

Steve Determan, 2118 Elm St., deck, $13,000.

Ken Jensma, 732 W. 15th St., deck, Tycor, $1,000.

Mike Haut, 4845 Armil Place, residential addition, Shipley/Guizar Const., $25,000.

Mike Rolewski, 2656 N.Howell St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $27,756.

Bill Haussmann, 1122 S. Gayman Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $34,142.

Sandra Peel, 676 W. 55th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $17,488.

Birchwood Grove LLC, 5108 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1120 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $152,200.

Switch Homes LLC, 1652 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $107,333.

Birchwood Grove LLC, 5102 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.

Core Designs, 1108 Eagle’s Crest, single-family dwelling, $247,270.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 6233 Deere Creek Ln., single-family dwelling, $201,600.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 6239 Deere Creek Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,200.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 6219 Deere Creek Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,200.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 6232 Deere Creek Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,200.

Mark C. Wood Builder, 6127 Thor Ave., single-family dwelling, $236,000.

McCoy Homes, 4921 Willow Circle, single-family dwelling, $350,000.

Switch Homes, 6026 Mississippi Ave., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $117,936.

Birchwood Grove, 5060 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.

Birchwood Grove, 5120 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.

Birchwood Grove, 5122 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.

Birchwood Grove, 5104 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.

Birchwood Grove, 5110 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.

Birchwood Grove, 5062 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.

Birchwood Grove, 5114 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.

Birchwood Grove, 5116 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.

Matt Menke, 618 Deer Woods Dr., single-family dwelling, $264,825.

White House Homes, 1217 W. 64th St., single-family dwelling, $268,890.

Mahmoud Abdalla, 508 S. Concord St., residential remodel, $10,750.

Genesis Health System, 1441 W. Central Park, commercial remodel, The Henley Group, $119,000.

Midwest Home Buyers LLC, 4030 N. Linwood Ave., residential remodel, $29,600.

MCDXLI LLC, 1441 Rockingham Rd., commercial remodel, Brus Const., $604,000.

L.C. First Financial Group, 4412 Eastern Ave., residential remodel, $56,000.

Midwest Homebuyers LLC, 642 W. 51st St., residential remodel, $36,500.

OHP 50 LC, 1618 Washington St., residential remodel, Quint Cities Restoration, $25,000.

NJES LLC, 5823 Fillmore Ln., residential remodel, $9,800.

Jerrie Cocayne, 1557 W. 14th St., residential remodel, Shipley/Guizar Const., $33,000.

Stephanie Simmons, 1220 N. Lincoln Ave., residential remodel, $5,700.

Dakota Hoffmann, 1101 E. 18th St., residential remodel, $4,709.

SAM FOOD LLC, 727 Marquette St., residential remodel, $38,000.

Tainia Machalek, 325 Sturdevant St., residential remodel, $4,000.

Urbane 210 LLC, 210 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, $41,000.

Don Hahn Jr., 4822 Lorton Ave., pool, Lohman Earth Works, $50,000.

MARK-TO-MARKET: Job openings decline as CEOs look to 2023

Released each month by the U.S. Department of Labor, the JOLTS, or Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, reports the monthly change in job openings, hires, quits and other employee separations. On Wednesday, the October survey reported 10.3 million non-farm job openings across the nation’s private and government employers. This was slightly below the 10.5 million that Wall Street had forecast.

The current level of 10.3 million job openings is 353,000 below the prior month’s total. Despite the monthly decline, the number of job openings remains historically high. For perspective, in February 2020, the number of job openings was reported at seven million. Moreover, for the sixteenth month in a row, the number of job openings has exceeded 10 million. The record high was 11.9 million set in March.

Of the 11 economic sectors tracked by the Department of Labor, six posted a monthly decline in job openings. The sector with the largest monthly decline was Professional & Business Services, which reported 146,000 fewer job openings. Rounding out the Top 5 largest declines are Government (-138,000), Education & Health Services (-105,000), Manufacturing (-89,000) and Construction (-52,000).

Geographically, only the west reported an increase in job openings, adding 36,000 in October. The remaining three regions – the south (-210,000), Midwest (-175,000) and northeast (-5,000) – all reported monthly declines.

Since January, the number of job openings across the nation has fallen by 949,000. This reinforces a growing unease among business CEOs on the economic outlook for 2023. A recent survey by The Conference Board, a U.S.-based provider of economic data and analytics, showed 96% of CEOs project a recession within the next 12 months. Consequently, a rapidly expanding list of Fortune 500 companies have either announced layoffs or hiring freezes which should further dent the number of job openings in the months ahead.

By no means is this a doom-and-gloom outlook for the U.S. labor market. On Friday, the Department of Labor reported that 263,000 new jobs were added in November, exceeding Wall Street’s forecast of a 200,000 gain. The nation’s unemployment rate held steady at just 3.7%. That said, the labor market is expected to cool down in 2023. Many experts are projecting the unemployment rate to rise to 4-5% by the end of next year.

High inflation and rising interest rates have already started to wear on the American economy. And as these economic stress cracks continue to widen, that strain should ultimately extend to the U.S. labor market.

