DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
Paul Rumler, 6502 Gabrielle Way, deck, McDermott Const., $22,200.
Colley Properties, 304 McClellan Blvd., deck, $3,500.
Robles Israel, 3539 Heatherton Dr., deck, Highline Enterprises, $32,000.
Elmer Walker, 1141 Gaines St., deck, Ms. Home Improvement, $7,400.
Gus Pappas, 5311 Marquette St., deck, Lovewell Fence, $23,100.
Amanda Mueller, 3426 Kenwood Ave., deck, Lovewell Fence, $24,320.
Steve Determan, 2118 Elm St., deck, $13,000.
Ken Jensma, 732 W. 15th St., deck, Tycor, $1,000.
Mike Haut, 4845 Armil Place, residential addition, Shipley/Guizar Const., $25,000.
Mike Rolewski, 2656 N.Howell St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $27,756.
Bill Haussmann, 1122 S. Gayman Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $34,142.
Sandra Peel, 676 W. 55th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $17,488.
Birchwood Grove LLC, 5108 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1120 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $152,200.
Switch Homes LLC, 1652 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $107,333.
Birchwood Grove LLC, 5102 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.
Core Designs, 1108 Eagle’s Crest, single-family dwelling, $247,270.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 6233 Deere Creek Ln., single-family dwelling, $201,600.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 6239 Deere Creek Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,200.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 6219 Deere Creek Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,200.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 6232 Deere Creek Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,200.
Mark C. Wood Builder, 6127 Thor Ave., single-family dwelling, $236,000.
McCoy Homes, 4921 Willow Circle, single-family dwelling, $350,000.
Switch Homes, 6026 Mississippi Ave., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $117,936.
Birchwood Grove, 5060 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.
Birchwood Grove, 5120 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.
Birchwood Grove, 5122 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.
Birchwood Grove, 5104 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.
Birchwood Grove, 5110 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.
Birchwood Grove, 5062 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.
Birchwood Grove, 5114 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.
Birchwood Grove, 5116 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, $113,900.
Matt Menke, 618 Deer Woods Dr., single-family dwelling, $264,825.
White House Homes, 1217 W. 64th St., single-family dwelling, $268,890.
Mahmoud Abdalla, 508 S. Concord St., residential remodel, $10,750.
Genesis Health System, 1441 W. Central Park, commercial remodel, The Henley Group, $119,000.
Midwest Home Buyers LLC, 4030 N. Linwood Ave., residential remodel, $29,600.
MCDXLI LLC, 1441 Rockingham Rd., commercial remodel, Brus Const., $604,000.
L.C. First Financial Group, 4412 Eastern Ave., residential remodel, $56,000.
Midwest Homebuyers LLC, 642 W. 51st St., residential remodel, $36,500.
OHP 50 LC, 1618 Washington St., residential remodel, Quint Cities Restoration, $25,000.
NJES LLC, 5823 Fillmore Ln., residential remodel, $9,800.
Jerrie Cocayne, 1557 W. 14th St., residential remodel, Shipley/Guizar Const., $33,000.
Stephanie Simmons, 1220 N. Lincoln Ave., residential remodel, $5,700.
Dakota Hoffmann, 1101 E. 18th St., residential remodel, $4,709.
SAM FOOD LLC, 727 Marquette St., residential remodel, $38,000.
Tainia Machalek, 325 Sturdevant St., residential remodel, $4,000.
Urbane 210 LLC, 210 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, $41,000.
Don Hahn Jr., 4822 Lorton Ave., pool, Lohman Earth Works, $50,000.