DAILY RECORD

Permits

BETTENDORF

4401 Muirfield Drive, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $234,500.

4507 Paddington Circle, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $376,640.

5198 S. Richmond Circle, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $240,000.

Nathan Bender, 3208 Oxford Drive, residential addition, $5,000.

Dawn Burke Revocable Trust, 4395 N. Newport Court, residential addition, $4,600.

2489 53rd Ave., sign, Art & Sign, $1,625.

1015 Utica Ridge Place, sign, Riverbend Signworks, $10,317.

3541 Middle Road, sign, Riverbend Signworks, $3,445.

6775 Grover Station, pool Bpi Development Group, $50,000.

7010 Nottingham Lane, pool, Bpi Development Group, $50,000.

John Campbell, 2678 Heather Glen Circle, pool, $8,600.

3896 Lake View Court, pool Sentry Pool, $34,903.

3857 Sheffield Court, pool, Barr Living Trust, $38,000.

ELDRIDGE 

Diamond Builders, 116 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $141,266.40.

Tiffany Haedt, 1013 S. 8th St., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $2,217.60.

Stephanie Fahrenkrog, 2319 E. LeClaire Road, residential addition, $15,840.

Diamond Builders, 113 Muh, single-family dwelling, $118,978.20.

Cody Allen, 1140 Fox Ridge Road, pool, ACA Pools & Spas, $10,404.

Diamond Builders, 111 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $126,007.20.

