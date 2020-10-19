DAILY RECORD

Permits
BETTENDORF
4401 Muirfield Drive, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $234,500.
4507 Paddington Circle, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $376,640.
5198 S. Richmond Circle, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $240,000.
Nathan Bender, 3208 Oxford Drive, residential addition, $5,000.
Dawn Burke Revocable Trust, 4395 N. Newport Court, residential addition, $4,600.
2489 53rd Ave., sign, Art & Sign, $1,625.
1015 Utica Ridge Place, sign, Riverbend Signworks, $10,317.
3541 Middle Road, sign, Riverbend Signworks, $3,445.
6775 Grover Station, pool Bpi Development Group, $50,000.
7010 Nottingham Lane, pool, Bpi Development Group, $50,000.
John Campbell, 2678 Heather Glen Circle, pool, $8,600.
3896 Lake View Court, pool Sentry Pool, $34,903.
3857 Sheffield Court, pool, Barr Living Trust, $38,000.
ELDRIDGE
Diamond Builders, 116 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $141,266.40.
Tiffany Haedt, 1013 S. 8th St., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $2,217.60.
Stephanie Fahrenkrog, 2319 E. LeClaire Road, residential addition, $15,840.
Diamond Builders, 113 Muh, single-family dwelling, $118,978.20.
Cody Allen, 1140 Fox Ridge Road, pool, ACA Pools & Spas, $10,404.
Diamond Builders, 111 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $126,007.20.
