DAILY RECORD

Permits
BETTENDORF
2410 Baron Court, residential addition, B&W Home Improvement, $53,975.
3085 Westminster Road, residential addition, Lovewell Fencing, $49,325.
3872 Sparrow Court, residential remodel, Costello Builders, $22,000.
6776 Championship Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $325,000.
1788 Streamside Drive, residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $3,200.
4367 53rd Ave., commercial remodel Aspen Homes, $44,574.
4850 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $129,274.
4363 53rd Ave., residential remodel, Windmiller Group, $41,181.
Adam Beauchamp, 6773 Ridges Court, residential remodel, $1,800.
3800 Belmont Road, commercial remodel, Dean Snyder Construction, $57,500.
2554 Old Freeport Court, deck, Pfitz’s Fence & Deck, $4,500.
1595 Hamilton Court, deck, Mr. Pickett’s Fence & Deck, $3,500.
3592 Middle Road, sign, FBS Signs, $4,000.
1661 Grant St., Lange Sign Group, $1,126.
2727 Elk Drive, residential addition Moxie Solar, $9,315.
5727 Charlie Chase Lane, pool, CS Finish Grade and Seed, $55,200.
2941 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
6900 Grover Station, single-family dwelling, Edgebrooke Homes, $450,000.
6000 Forest Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, Rock River Electric, $654,800.
4681 Lakeside Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $386,745.
7016 St. Ann Drive, single-family dwelling, Vintage Homes, $355,000.
7076 St. Ann Drive, single-family dwelling, Kent John Builders, $330,000.
6751 Joseph Way, single-family dwelling, Applestone Homes, $323,000.
5549 Contour Way, single-family dwelling, Premier Custom Homes, $245,000.
7008 St. Ann Drive, single-family dwelling, Vintage Homes, $267,000.
2949 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
2955 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
2945 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
2963 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
2971 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
2967 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
2975 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
4820 Lakeside Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $224,558.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
Kwik Trip, 1001 Utica Ridge Way, issued in November.
Coffee Hound, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, issued in November.
DAVENPORT
Butler Benefits, 104 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Faulhaber Custom Homes, $25,000.
Mark C. Wood Builder LTD, 6142 Christie Court, single-family dwelling, $243,300.
Texas Roadhouse, 4005 E. 53rd St., commercial addition, Xtreme Renovations, $250,000.
Lea Ann Bishop and Mike Boardwell, 2202 Newberry St., single-family dwelling, Emery Construction Group, $220,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, 2422 Arlington Ave., residential remodel, $4,000.
Geifman / Barre563, 4917 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $57,430.
Lenny DeSantiago, 613 W. 6th St., multi-family remodel, $42,000.
Homegoods-HOA, 4205 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, $19,600.
Jordan Popp and Allison Pike, 6616 Cresthill Drive, deck, $2,000.
Matt Thompson, 214 Fernwood Ave., residential addition, $190,900.
Earwood Family Properties, 3620 Johnson Ave., residential remodel, $15,000.
Kraft Heinz Food Co., 9401 Granite Way, commercial remodel, JP Cullen, $111,620.
Dorothy Bagnall, 3621 Fillmore St., residential addition, JD Coussens, 454,800.
Future Capital LLC, 133 E. Locust St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $21,000.
Hen House Investments, 1941 Dixwell St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $25,300.
Jack Bear Properties, 1423 w. 16th St., residential remodel, $4,000.
Quiet Capital LLC, 21238 W. 2nd St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $9,500.
Townsquare Media QC LLC, 1229 Brady St., commercial addition, Moxie Solar, $16,980.
John and Deb Herman, 6135 Deere Creek Lane, deck, Lovewell Fence, $16,500.
Metronet, 902 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $128,905.
Mike and Linsey Warren, 2526 E. Columbia Ave., residential remodel, Rodenburg Builders, $16,000.
Steve Trowbridge, 832 college Ave., residential remodel, $3,000.
Virginia Mihalakis and Norma Travis, 4328 Kelling St., residential addition, R.A. Lank Construction, $30,000.
Reorganized Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 4221 Brady St., deck, Sampson builders, $6,200.
Gregg and Lori Livermore, 2706 E. 47th St., residential addition, $30,000.
Kevin and Susan Karliz, 4202 E. 59th St., residential addition, Kerkhoff Homes, $184,000.
Matt Menke, 3112 W. 34th St., single-family dwelling, $146,200.
Wise Guys Pizza, 2824 W. Locust St., commercial remodel, $150,000.
Pearson Building Pursuits, 1705 E. 58th St., single-family dwelling, $198,000.
Santillan Holdings LLC, 3852 Brady St., commercial remodel, $10,000.
Eric Houseley, 7039 Northwest Blvd., residential remodel, $44,000.
Senne Property Investments Ia LLC, 1217 W. Rusholme St., residential remodel, $21,000.
Melissa and Ryan Light, 17 Oak Lane, residential remodel, $9,300.
The Dugout, 3504 Hickory Grove Road, commercial addition, WRS Construction, $11,520.
Andrew Wold Investments, 311 Kirkwood Blvd., residential remodel, $7,500.
Robert Davis, 2717 Nichols Lane, residential remodel, $9,000.
Domino’s Pizza, 902 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $180,000.
Genesis West, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $307,806.
John and Carol Willard, 2118 Arlington Ave., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $8,851.
Lloyd and Ann Trowers, 6220 Hillandale road, residential addition, ACRI, $32,500.
Margaret Stock, 2420 E. 51st St., deck, TRCS LLC, $3,000.
Matt and Amanda Slavens, 1612 Prospect Terr., deck, $12,500.
Community Health Care, 500 W. River Dr., commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $191,544.
Animal Family Vet Center, 6011 Brady St., commercial remodel, Bush Construction, $11,970.
Nails Salon, 5717 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, $15,500.
McCoy Homes, 6211 Forest Road, single-family dwelling, $350,000.
Scott County Family YMCA, 630 E. 4th St., new commercial, Russell Construction, $15,034,468.
ELDRIDGE
Marilee Schafer, 612 Prairie Visa Drive, deck, Lovewell Fence, $2,217.60.
Trademark Homes, 2307 E. LeClaire Road, single-family dwelling, $164,307.
Steve Carlson, 200 S. 5th St., residential remodel, $7,682.40
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Mid-Auto LLC, 944 S. Farragut, issued in November.
Falcon Auto, 707 N. Division St., issued in November.
Live Action Games, 320 W. Kimberly Road, issued in November.
Nerd HQ LLC, 320 W. Kimberly Road, issued in November.
EAST MOLINE
Moya and Sam Jackson, residential addition, Greiner Buildings, $78,565.
Habitat for Humanity AC, 1502 11th Ave., residential remodel, $4,000.
Troy and Rachelle West, 4235 Kennedy Dr., commercial remodel, West Maintenance, $15,000.
Linda Aldrich, 920 38th Ave., deck, Advanced Construction & Improvement Co., $2,750.
MOLINE
4200 44th Ave., commercial remodel, Iossi Construction, $50,200.
1901 7th St., new commercial, McDermott Construction, $78,000.
1311 4th Ave., commercial remodel, General Constructors, $1,456,413.
Habitat For Humanity, 154 Railroad Ave., deck, $7,500.
1312 3rd St., residential addition, $4,800.
2426 28th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $15,750.
2412 28th St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $52,000.
2521 30th St., residential addition, $2,808.
2309 9th Ave., residential addition Blackhawk Builders, $138,236.
3100 Ave. of the Cities, sign, First Ad Signs, $1,550.
ROCK ISLAND
Ed and Karla Zaleski, 4031 28th Ave., residential addition, Ben Wilson Construction, $22,000.
Laurie Clark, 1415 45th Ave., residential remodel, $22,000.
South Rock Island Township, 4330 11th St., institutional remodel, Valley Construction, $138,937.
Steve Novak, 3537 25th Ave., deck, QC General, $9,800.
Sharon Ingbretson, 1540 41st St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $8,973.
Jason Kefferis, 1046 17th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $12,492.
Dave Van Landegan, 2625 29th ½ St. Court, residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $6,384.
S&D Land Distribution, 500 31st Ave., sign, Anchor Sign, $3,757.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Chris and Susan Hebel, 22124 66th Ave. N., Port Byron, residential addition, $2,400.
Bill Bradshaw, 24524 80th Ave., N., Port Byron, residential addition, Solgen Power, $26,616.
David Lohman, 21620 42nd Ave., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $265,000.
Lori Barr, 236 Mississippi, East Moline, commercial remodel, $24,480.
Wade Pion, 4410 180th St. N., East Moline, pole bldg.., $18,860.
Deb Jacquin, 924 N. Shore Drive, Moline, residential remodel, Serve Pro, $151,735.
Deb Jacquin, 924 N. Shore Drive, Moline, residential addition, Larsen Klauer Builder, $49,500.
Rod Traman, 6118 92nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, remodel, B&W Home Improvement, $39,115.
Carol Nichols, 9804 Route 150, Coal Valley, residential addition, $21,600.
Levere Fischer, 1524 Coyne Center, Milan, residential addition, $4,000.
Bill Brown, 2507 136th Ave. C, Milan, deck, $8,900.
Dick Beattie, 321 8th Ave., Andalusia, deck, Taylor Grage, $8,500.
SCOTT COUNTY
Robert Schroeder Construction, 346 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $157,556.
Kent Johnson Builders, 27108 181st Ave., Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $173,734.
Newton Homes, 501 N. 13th St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $191,796.
Woods Construction & Development, 232 Mason Lane, Riverdale, residential addition, $36,300.
Woods Construction & Development, 304 Mason Lane, Riverdale, residential addition, $46,500.
Bolduc & Sons, 108 W. Ives St., McCausland, residential addition, Eastern Iowa Builders, $30,000.
Charles Sorensen, 112 Shawnee Circle, Eldridge, residential addition, Jansen Roofing, $4,760.
John and Barb Kuhl, 6 Foster Court, Eldridge, residential remodel, Oetzmann Builders, $19,155.
Tom Mehus, 11658 100th Ave., Davenport, deck, $6,120.
Scott Fitzpatrick, 2 William Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $24,000.
Tom Murrell Homes, 33 Pebble Creek Circle, LeClaire, residential addition, $16,170.
Forest View LLC, 5 Welcome Center Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $12,180.
Forest View LLC, 4 Welcome Center Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $12,000.
Steve and Shelli Shaw, 25037 189th St., Bettendorf, residential addition, Ehrecke Construction, $8,880.
Ben and Amanda Earwood, 1101 Fenno Drive, Riverdale, residential addition, $22,500.
Steve Roling, 27013 Glyns Creek Court, Eldridge, deck, Lovewell Fence & Deck, $8,460.
Emily Smith, 1204 N. 2nd St., LeClaire, deck, $4,950.
Chuck and Patty Holm, 28014 230th St. LeClaire, residential addition, Kinzenbaw Construction, $2,820.
Debra Warndahl, 19488 258th Ave., Bettendorf, deck, Pfitz’s Fence and Deck, $1,200.
Edgebrooke Homes, 19141 246th Ave., Bettendorf, deck, $10,000.
Steve Cotton, 1000 Stagecoach Trail, LeClaire, commercial remodel, $42,000.
Affordable Parking Lot Services LLC, 302 W. Gails, McCausland, commercial addition, $4,500.
Donovan and Megan Whitehead, 10470 145th St., Davenport, residential addition, Jeff Peterson Construction, $16,320.
Rev. Stutenberg Trust, 26744 225th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Bluff Construction, $54,400.
James and Stephanie Skadal, 28511 140th Ave., Donahue, residential addition, Cleary Building Corp., $34,000.
SILVIS
Mike Ward, 1110 Hospital Rd., deck, $1,100.
Genesis Medical Center, 801 Illlini Drive, commercial remodel, Treiber Construction, $210,000.
Brian and Laura Currie, 1006 27th Ave. Court, deck, Pfitz’s Fence and Deck, $18,000.
Bob and Vicky Buller, 1020 16th St. Court, deck, DJR Maintenance & Remodel, $2,200.
Dave Lambrecht, 830 10th St., residential addition, $1,600.