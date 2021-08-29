 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT

Dawn Voss, 1615 W. 51st St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $9,136.

Courtney Long, 4204 Grove Court, residential addition, Midwest Reconstruction, $5,558,

Jay Nagle Builders, 4620 W. 11th St., single-family dwelling, $187,000.

Quad City Bank & Trust, 4500 Brady St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $1,461,859.

Lana Tylka, 4004 Lakehurst Court, pool, $5,700.

Locadia Gillespie, 1929 Pershing Ave., residential addition, Mullanack Bldrs., $15,780.

Mel Foster Co. Properties, 3218 E. 35th St. Ct., residential addition, JB Robertson Const., $313,886.

Joe Obleton, 1212 Marquette St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $12,999.

Jery Schilling, 6510 Madison St., residential addition, JD Cousins, $35,000.

Dario Cruz, 4621 Greenbrier Dr., pool, $1,150.

Amy Ingalls, 2357 W. Dover Ct., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $19,113.

Stephanie Grafton, 2615 E. 29th Ct., pool, $6,000.

Momma’s Love LLC, 1906 E. 13th St., commercial remodel, $25,000.

City of Davenport, 226 W. 4th. St., institutional remodel, WRS Const., $7,868.

Vietnamese Buddhist Kevin Assoc., 3357 Hillandale Rd., new institutional, Hong Le Const., $530,000.

John Gerdes, 6620 Telegraph Rd., residential remodel, Faulhaber Custom Homes, $8,600.

C&L Plaza, 2736 W. 38th Pl., single family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $272,000.

C&L Plaza, 3816 N. Birchwood Ave., single family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $262,000.

Joy Sparling, 209 McClellan Blvd., residential addition, $175,000.

Brian Dugan, 630 E. Colorado St., deck, Bettendorf Home Repair, $11,270.

Karrie Sherrill, 2422 Emerald Dr., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $20,205.

Jeff Roehm, 1611 W. 44th Ct., pool, $6,250.

Tom Kenyon, 2609 Crystal Creek Ct., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $4,682.

First Financial Group, 2002 Lillie Ave., residential remodel, Yoshis Place LLC, $40,978.

Joan Sheridan Revocable Trust, 322 W. 29th Pl., deck, Franco Enterprises, $1,400.

Our Lady of Victory Church, 1627 W. 42nd St., residential remodel, Ryan & Associates, $698,262.

Bill Blair, 1323 S. Michigan Ave., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $15,650.

Diamond Bldrs. of Davenport, 1430 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling $162,200.

Diamond Bldrs. of Davenport, 1340 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling $201,600.

Diamond Bldrs. of Davenport, 1210 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling $162,200.

Bob Montgomery, 3115 W 65th St., deck, Oetzmann Bldrs., $7,000.

DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENCES issued in June

Allied Barber Supply, 224 W. 3rd St.

River City Tire, 312 E. 35th St.

Fleet Feet, 4237 Elmore Ave.

Dreams, 1414 W. Locust,

Save More, 6723 Northwest Blvd.

The Kidz Wardrobe, 2198 W. Kimberly Rd.

