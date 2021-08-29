DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
Dawn Voss, 1615 W. 51st St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $9,136.
Courtney Long, 4204 Grove Court, residential addition, Midwest Reconstruction, $5,558,
Jay Nagle Builders, 4620 W. 11th St., single-family dwelling, $187,000.
Quad City Bank & Trust, 4500 Brady St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $1,461,859.
Lana Tylka, 4004 Lakehurst Court, pool, $5,700.
Locadia Gillespie, 1929 Pershing Ave., residential addition, Mullanack Bldrs., $15,780.
Mel Foster Co. Properties, 3218 E. 35th St. Ct., residential addition, JB Robertson Const., $313,886.
Joe Obleton, 1212 Marquette St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $12,999.
Jery Schilling, 6510 Madison St., residential addition, JD Cousins, $35,000.
Dario Cruz, 4621 Greenbrier Dr., pool, $1,150.
Amy Ingalls, 2357 W. Dover Ct., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $19,113.
Stephanie Grafton, 2615 E. 29th Ct., pool, $6,000.
Momma’s Love LLC, 1906 E. 13th St., commercial remodel, $25,000.
City of Davenport, 226 W. 4th. St., institutional remodel, WRS Const., $7,868.
Vietnamese Buddhist Kevin Assoc., 3357 Hillandale Rd., new institutional, Hong Le Const., $530,000.
John Gerdes, 6620 Telegraph Rd., residential remodel, Faulhaber Custom Homes, $8,600.
C&L Plaza, 2736 W. 38th Pl., single family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $272,000.
C&L Plaza, 3816 N. Birchwood Ave., single family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $262,000.
Joy Sparling, 209 McClellan Blvd., residential addition, $175,000.
Brian Dugan, 630 E. Colorado St., deck, Bettendorf Home Repair, $11,270.
Karrie Sherrill, 2422 Emerald Dr., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $20,205.
Jeff Roehm, 1611 W. 44th Ct., pool, $6,250.
Tom Kenyon, 2609 Crystal Creek Ct., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $4,682.
First Financial Group, 2002 Lillie Ave., residential remodel, Yoshis Place LLC, $40,978.
Joan Sheridan Revocable Trust, 322 W. 29th Pl., deck, Franco Enterprises, $1,400.
Our Lady of Victory Church, 1627 W. 42nd St., residential remodel, Ryan & Associates, $698,262.
Bill Blair, 1323 S. Michigan Ave., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $15,650.
Diamond Bldrs. of Davenport, 1430 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling $162,200.
Diamond Bldrs. of Davenport, 1340 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling $201,600.
Diamond Bldrs. of Davenport, 1210 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling $162,200.
Bob Montgomery, 3115 W 65th St., deck, Oetzmann Bldrs., $7,000.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENCES issued in June
Allied Barber Supply, 224 W. 3rd St.
River City Tire, 312 E. 35th St.
Fleet Feet, 4237 Elmore Ave.
Dreams, 1414 W. Locust,