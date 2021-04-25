DAILY RECORD

SCOTT COUNTY
Brian Linnebrink, 27650 90th Ave., Donahue, residential addition, Seligman Const., $54,009.
Chad and Shueree Boley, 20606 271st St., Eldridge, single-family dwelling, Encore Homes LLC, $226,289.
Wyatt and Kayla Moseley, 18339 272nd St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $159,858.
Doug Edwards Const., 117 Parkview Dr., Eldridge, residential remodel, $17,730.
Kaleb Shimp, 330 Hillside Dr., Eldridge, pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $6,000.
Robert Schroeder Const., 341 Hillside Dr., Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $199,604.
Justin Yaddof, 13415 100th Ave., Davenport, pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $42,000.
Dean Wallarab, 6552 116th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Mullanack Builders, $18,496.
Kwik Trip/Star Inc., 13888 118th Ave., Davenport, new commercial, Market & Johnson, $1,266,000.
Bruce DeMoss, 6215 134th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $10,463.
Harold Sommerfeldt, 11215 Devils Creek Rd., Blue Grass, deck, $3,880.
Dennis Hoffman, 102 N. Main St., Donahue, commercial addition, Buzz Saw Const., $12,240.
Steve Laughlin, 204 Washington St., Dixon, single-family dwelling, $75,600.
Emily and Colton Schulenberg, 501 May St., LeClaire, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $6,777.
Amanda Harvey, 501 Holland St., LeClaire, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $12,529.
Silverthorne Development, 7 Joan Rose Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $155,939.
Jennifer Dunlap, 606 Slatestone Circle, LeClaire, deck, Sampson Const., $4,200.
Core Designs, 24 Pebble Creek Circle, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $248,812.
Jenna Schelhaas, 501 Mississippi Terr., LeClaire, pool, Midwest Pool Builders, $7,000.
Dean and Janna Patten, 27070 238th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $26,028.
Carly Blankenship, 22524 Great River Rd., LeClaire, residential addition, $5,810.
Kent Gehrls, 25539 210th Ave., Eldridge, residential addition, Gehrls Const., $32,640.
Seth Woods, 19128 248th Ave., Bettendorf, single-family dwelling, $252,456.
Seth Woods, 381 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $199,043.
Seth Woods, 312 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $186,416.
Matt and Mary Jones, 19290 251st Ave., Bettendorf, pool, BPI-Blue Water GRP, $50,000.
Bagby Const., 204 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $197,112.
Bagby Const., 386 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $178,015.
Brenton Woods / Timber Stone Const., 288 Madison Dr., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $168,760.
Brenton and Richard Woods, 211 Ann Ave., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, Timber Stone Const., $179,563.
Jeremy Timmerman, 26864 130th Ave., Donahue, residential addition, N.A. Seligman Const., $27,200.
Terry and Rita Knutsen, 15225 270th St., Long Grove, residential addition, $101,314.