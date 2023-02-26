DAVENPORT
C&L Plaza, 2018 Katie Ct., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $453,000.
C&L Plaza, 1702 E. 59th Ct., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $345,000.
C&L Plaza, 2011 E. 59th Ct., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $325,000.
Jesse Jaeger, 5032 W. River Dr., single-family dwelling, $283,377.
Genesis Health System, 1227 E. Rusholme St., commercial remodel, Bush Const. Co., $266,108.
Sandy Winborn, 1509 Harrison St., commercial remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $25,884.
First Financial Group, 2324 N. Lincoln Ave., residential remodel, Kore Const., $12,606.74.
John Gainer, 407 N. Michigan Ave., residential addition, Alliance Contracting, $28,600.
Ashley Oaks, 2333 W. 11th St., residential addition, $30,000.
Shannon Leveridge, 1104 E. High St., residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $13,374.64.
Harmony Carlberg, 6429 Whispering Pine Dr., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $48,751.