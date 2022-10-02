DAILY RECORD

SCOTT COUNTY
Rod Collier, 423 N. Cody Rd., LeClaire, commercial remodel, Ingleby Const., $50,000.
Brian McCracken, 2 Walbrier Ct., LeClaire, deck, Joe Picchiotti, $7,920.
Nathan Meier, 504 Davenport St., LeClaire, pool, $4,000.
Jared and Heather Montgomery, 45 Country Club Ct., LeClaire, pool, QCA Pool & Spa, $25,000.
Brian and Erin McKenrick, 25865 Valley Dr., Bettendorf, residential addition, Parson Const., $206,121.
Ryan Rice, 23811 84th Ave., LeClaire, residential addition, Job Const., $14,910.
Justin and Megan Hall, 23341 277th Ave., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Faulhaber Custom Home, $180,278.
Ann Lee, 305 E. Grove Rd., Long Grove, residential addition, Tuff Shed, $2,380.
Encore Homes, 420 S. Emerald Ct., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, $165,337.
Amy and Bob Brady, 21895 220th St., Davenport, single-family dwelling, Knusen Builder, $244,158.
Bob Neff, 139 Wisteria Lane, Riverdale, pool, The Great Escape, $7,000.
Bob Neff, 139 Wisteria Lane, Riverdale, deck, $9,450.
Ann Shoultz, 326 Circle Dr., Riverdales, residential addition, Steven Millaer Builders, $62,400.
Tom Hartwig, 16915 206th St., Davenport, residential addition, 5 Brothers Const., $36,720.
Leah Allen, 26862 169th Ave., Log Grove, residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $18,581.
BETTENDORF
5774 New Castle Ln., residential addition, Tom Murrell Homes, $94,000.
2435 Eagle Circle, residential remodel, Classic Renews, $182,400.
2435 Eagle Circle, deck, Classic Renews, $26,413.
4832 Forest Frove Dr., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $35,182.
6836 Championship Dr., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $9,200.
2445 Eastberry Court, residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $90,051.
1302 Pinnacle Pines Court, residential remodel, B & W Home Improvement, $17,810.
Mark Gomez, 6558 International Dr., residential remodel, $12,000.
3566 Middle Rd., residential remodel, Larson & Larson Builders, $550,000.
3235 Centennial Court, residential remodel, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $153,200.
2439 53rd Ave., commercial remodel, Epic Const., $200,000.
1777 Isle Parkway, commercial remodel, Builders Sales & Service, $81,222.
4861 Pigeon Creek Trail, residential remodel, Shabby to Chic, $75,000.
Brook Bartsh Tyler, 2092 Ashford Rd., residential remodel, $22,000.
4136 Charles Court, residential remodel, D & K Home Products, $27,206.
4487 53rd Ave., residential remodel, Windmiller Group., $484,617.
5141 Century Heights Ave., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $445,000.
Northeastern Academy & Early Learning Center, 3340 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, $95,000.
3550 El Dorado Dr., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $28,100.
2509 53rd Ave., commercial remodel, QC Const. Services, $64,000.
Wesley Otero, 1552 Forest Hills Rd., deck, $2,000.
2285 St. Andrews Circle, Total Const., deck, $40,000.
26 Briarwood Lane, deck, Scott Webster, $1,500.
3887 18th St., deck, $2,484.
3105 48th Ave., deck, QC Deck Co., $24,920.
5774 New Castle Lane, deck, Tom Murrell Homes, $15,000.
Aaron Mack, 4400 Winston Place, deck, $11,440.
Debby Saldivar, 2917 Cody St., residential addition $5,515.
Devan Peterson, 5588 Emily Rd., residential addition, $2,800.
2738 Cody St., residential addition, Lovewell Fencing, $6,000.
Christopher Bichler, 4465 Hamilton Dr., residential addition, $1,400.
Ted Kueter, 5148 Coachman Rd., residential addition, $6,800.
3860 Middle Rd., sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,500.
909 Middle Rd., sign, Acme Sign Co., $3,300.
2439 53rd Ave., sign, Riverbend Signworks, $14,343..
5301 Hugo Rd., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $76,362.
4480 Amesbury Dr., residential addition, Simple Solar, $43,546.
3493 Adele Lane, residential addition, Skyline Solar, $16,654.
3985 Wakonda Dr., pool, All Around Town Outdoor Services, $105,000.
6760 Little Cabin Rd., pool, Faulhaber Const., $50,000.
Bobby Onelangsy, 6928 Grove Crossing, pool, $9,900.
Mike Meyer, 3106 Greenfield Rd., pool, $4,500.
7113 Spring Creek Dr., single-family dwelling, Procore, $396,900.
3467 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.
3471 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.
3457 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.
3443 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.
3439 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.
3435 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.
3431 Glenbrook Circle S., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Group., $220,000.
5112 Oak Ridge Court, single-family dwelling, Kerkhoff Homes, $800,000.
3923 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.
3917 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.
3911 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.
3905 Orchard Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $210,000.
5088 Lakeside Ct., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $422,394.
5688 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $163,098.
5696 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $175,000.
5692 Red Fox Rd., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $165,000.
5004 Woody Creek Ln., single-family dwelling, Faulhaber Custom Homes, $721,696.
4289 Muirfield Ct., single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $287,300.
4311 Muirfield Ct., single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $293,800.
3088 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $125,000.
3112 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $125,000.
3108 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $145,000.
3120 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $145,000.
3116 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $125,000.
3092 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $125,000.
3084 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $145,000.
3096 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $145,000.